Eugenio Chacarra betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
Eugenio Chacarra of Spain tees off on the 7th hole on day two of the Qatar Masters 2026 at Doha Golf Club on February 06, 2026 in Doha, Qatar. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Eugenio Chacarra has not competed in the Puerto Rico Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club from March 5-8 with this marking his return to the tournament.
At the Puerto Rico Open
- This marks Chacarra's first time competing in the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Chacarra's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
Chacarra's recent performances
- Chacarra's best finish in his last 10 appearances was a missed cut at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he posted a score of 2-over.
- He has an average of -0.227 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Chacarra has an average of -0.566 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.144 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Chacarra has an average of -0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.974 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Chacarra's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.566
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.974
Chacarra's advanced stats and rankings
- Based on his past five tournament performances, Chacarra posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.227.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Chacarra recorded a -0.566 mark in his past five starts.
- Around the greens, Chacarra delivered a -0.144 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Chacarra posted a -0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Chacarra as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.