4H AGO

Eugenio Chacarra betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Eugenio Chacarra of Spain tees off on the 7th hole on day two of the Qatar Masters 2026 at Doha Golf Club on February 06, 2026 in Doha, Qatar. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Eugenio Chacarra of Spain tees off on the 7th hole on day two of the Qatar Masters 2026 at Doha Golf Club on February 06, 2026 in Doha, Qatar. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

    Eugenio Chacarra has not competed in the Puerto Rico Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club from March 5-8 with this marking his return to the tournament.

    Latest odds for Chacarra at the Puerto Rico Open.

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • This marks Chacarra's first time competing in the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Chacarra's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-70+2--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+4--

    Chacarra's recent performances

    • Chacarra's best finish in his last 10 appearances was a missed cut at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he posted a score of 2-over.
    • He has an average of -0.227 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Chacarra has an average of -0.566 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.144 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Chacarra has an average of -0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.974 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Chacarra's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.566
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.974

    Chacarra's advanced stats and rankings

    • Based on his past five tournament performances, Chacarra posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.227.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Chacarra recorded a -0.566 mark in his past five starts.
    • Around the greens, Chacarra delivered a -0.144 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Chacarra posted a -0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five starts.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Chacarra as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

