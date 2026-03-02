Eugenio Chacarra betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Chacarra's best finish in his last 10 appearances was a missed cut at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he posted a score of 2-over.

He has an average of -0.227 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Chacarra has an average of -0.566 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.144 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Chacarra has an average of -0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.