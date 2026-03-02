PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
8H AGO

Brice Garnett betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brice Garnett of the United States plays a shot on the second hole during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 06, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Brice Garnett won the Puerto Rico Open in 2024 with a score of 19-under. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 looking to defend his title at the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Garnett at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Garnett's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4070-67-68-71-12
    2024166-66-68-69-19
    2023T4869-70-68-77-4
    2022T770-68-69-70-11
    2021T567-71-70-65-15

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In Garnett's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Garnett's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he won the tournament at 19-under.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Garnett's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-72+3--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC74-72+4--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-75+5--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC70-67-69-10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3166-69-72-67-621.333
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT4167-68-71-63-13--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2168-67-70-71-12--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC78-71+5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--

    Garnett's recent performances

    • Garnett's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 21st at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished at 12-under.
    • He has an average of -0.502 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Garnett has an average of -0.160 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.194 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Garnett has an average of 0.192 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.277 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee158-0.651-0.502
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-0.212-0.160
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green420.2540.194
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting630.2500.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Total108-0.360-0.277

    Garnett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Garnett has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.651 (158th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.0 yards ranks 161st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Garnett sports a -0.212 mark that ranks 115th on TOUR. He ranks 146th with a 65.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Garnett has delivered a 0.254 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 42nd on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Garnett has delivered a 0.250 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and he ranks 159th by breaking par 19.23% of the time.
    • Garnett has earned 21 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 127th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

