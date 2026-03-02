Doug Ghim betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Doug Ghim watches his tee shot on the first hole during the third round of Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Doug Ghim has not competed in this tournament over the past five years. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his debut at the Puerto Rico Open.
At the Puerto Rico Open
- This is Ghim's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Ghim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T59
|71-69-72-73
|-3
|4.900
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-68-70
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T55
|69-65-74-69
|-3
|5.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|60-71-67-66
|-18
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|73-63-72-70
|-6
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|69-66-68-69
|-16
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T63
|68-70-72-74
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T55
|69-67-69-76
|-7
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T26
|71-71-68-70
|-8
|--
Ghim's recent performances
- Ghim has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
- Ghim has an average of 0.198 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.342 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.136 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.338
|0.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|142
|-0.585
|-0.342
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|35
|0.288
|0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.190
|0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.231
|0.136
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.338 (45th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards ranks 91st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ghim sports a -0.585 mark that ranks 142nd on TOUR. He ranks 101st with a 68.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ghim has delivered a 0.190 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranks 105th by breaking par 22.65% of the time.
- Ghim has accumulated 10 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 147th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
