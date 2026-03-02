PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Doug Ghim betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Doug Ghim watches his tee shot on the first hole during the third round of Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Doug Ghim watches his tee shot on the first hole during the third round of Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Doug Ghim has not competed in this tournament over the past five years. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his debut at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Ghim at the Puerto Rico Open.

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • This is Ghim's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Ghim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT5971-69-72-73-34.900
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-68-70-10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5569-65-74-69-35.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT760-71-67-66-18--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda Championship1373-63-72-70-6--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3169-66-68-69-16--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT6368-70-72-74E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT5569-67-69-76-7--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT2671-71-68-70-8--

    Ghim's recent performances

    • Ghim has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
    • Ghim has an average of 0.198 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.342 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.136 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee450.3380.198
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green142-0.585-0.342
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green350.2880.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting710.1900.112
    Average Strokes Gained: Total730.2310.136

    Ghim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ghim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.338 (45th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards ranks 91st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ghim sports a -0.585 mark that ranks 142nd on TOUR. He ranks 101st with a 68.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ghim has delivered a 0.190 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranks 105th by breaking par 22.65% of the time.
    • Ghim has accumulated 10 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 147th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

