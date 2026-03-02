PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Davis Riley betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Riley of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Davis Riley of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Davis Riley finished tied for sixth at 18-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Riley at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Riley's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T664-66-72-68-18
    2021T3970-72-69-71-6

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In Riley's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 18-under.
    • Riley's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for sixth at 18-under.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Riley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-69+1--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-76+7--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-68E--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT5666-71-66-71-145.200
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT667-64-67-71-1186.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT6767-66-75-66-8--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent Classic7875-79-71-74+15--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3272-67-70-67-4--

    Riley's recent performances

    • Riley has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
    • Riley has an average of -0.731 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.529 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Riley has averaged -0.458 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee173-1.129-0.731
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.478-0.529
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green960.0030.000
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting51.0210.802
    Average Strokes Gained: Total119-0.583-0.458

    Riley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.129 (173rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.1 yards ranked 103rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sported a -0.478 mark that ranked 132nd on TOUR. He ranked 137th with a 65.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Riley delivered a 1.021 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.93, and he ranked 39th by breaking par 26.19% of the time.
    • Riley has earned 91 FedExCup Regular Season points (77th) this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.27% that ranked 130th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

