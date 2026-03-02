Davis Riley betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Davis Riley of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Davis Riley finished tied for sixth at 18-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
Riley's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T6
|64-66-72-68
|-18
|2021
|T39
|70-72-69-71
|-6
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Riley's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 18-under.
- Riley's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for sixth at 18-under.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Riley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T56
|66-71-66-71
|-14
|5.200
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T6
|67-64-67-71
|-11
|86.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T67
|67-66-75-66
|-8
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|78
|75-79-71-74
|+15
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|72-67-70-67
|-4
|--
Riley's recent performances
- Riley has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
- Riley has an average of -0.731 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.529 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Riley has averaged -0.458 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|173
|-1.129
|-0.731
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.478
|-0.529
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|96
|0.003
|0.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|5
|1.021
|0.802
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.583
|-0.458
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.129 (173rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.1 yards ranked 103rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sported a -0.478 mark that ranked 132nd on TOUR. He ranked 137th with a 65.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Riley delivered a 1.021 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.93, and he ranked 39th by breaking par 26.19% of the time.
- Riley has earned 91 FedExCup Regular Season points (77th) this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.27% that ranked 130th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
