Davis Riley betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.129 (173rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.1 yards ranked 103rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sported a -0.478 mark that ranked 132nd on TOUR. He ranked 137th with a 65.87% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Riley delivered a 1.021 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.93, and he ranked 39th by breaking par 26.19% of the time.