Davis Chatfield betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Davis Chatfield of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Davis Chatfield will compete in the Puerto Rico Open for the first time in at least five years when the tournament takes place March 5-8 at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. Karl Vilips is the defending champion after shooting 26-under in 2025.
At the Puerto Rico Open
- This marks Chatfield's first time competing in the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Chatfield's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T63
|65-70-69-71
|-13
|3.9
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|T18
|76-71-68-70
|-3
|49.7
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|T15
|59-70-65-70
|-20
|57.0
|Sep. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+7
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|T15
|68-68-65-68
|-15
|46.0
Chatfield's recent performances
- Chatfield has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Compliance Solutions Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 20-under.
- Chatfield has an average of -0.073 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.766 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Chatfield has averaged -1.122 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Chatfield's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|-0.093
|-0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-0.843
|-0.627
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|13
|0.461
|0.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|169
|-1.021
|-0.766
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|155
|-1.496
|-1.122
Chatfield's advanced stats and rankings
- Chatfield has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.093 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 288.4 yards ranks 169th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Chatfield sports a -0.843 mark that ranks 156th on TOUR. He ranks 147th with a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Chatfield has delivered a -1.021 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 169th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranks 168th by breaking par 17.59% of the time.
- Chatfield has earned 4 FedExCup Regular Season points and ranks 164th in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Chatfield as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
