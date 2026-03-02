David Skinns betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Skinns has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 10-under.

Skinns has an average of -0.034 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.157 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Skinns has an average of 0.004 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.258 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.