David Skinns betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
David Skinns of England plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club 2026 at The Abaco Club on January 19, 2026 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
David Skinns returns to the Puerto Rico Open, set to tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club from March 5-8, 2026. Skinns looks to improve upon his performance from 2024 where he finished 67th at 5-under.
Skinns' recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|67
|68-72-75-68
|-5
|2022
|MC
|75-72
|+3
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Skinns' most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2024, he finished 67th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Skinns' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
|T14
|67-70-69-68
|-10
|54.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|The Panama Championship
|T76
|73-70-76-75
|+14
|2.300
|Jan. 21, 2026
|The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|Jan. 14, 2026
|The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island
|T16
|68-64-68-68
|-20
|51.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T67
|69-70-77-75
|+7
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T46
|69-69-69-67
|-14
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T53
|69-73-74-69
|-3
|--
Skinns' recent performances
- Skinns has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 10-under.
- Skinns has an average of -0.034 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.157 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Skinns has an average of 0.004 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.258 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Skinns has averaged -0.130 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.130
Skinns' advanced stats and rankings
- Skinns posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.034 in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Skinns sported a 0.157 mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Skinns delivered a -0.258 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
