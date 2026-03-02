PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

David Skinns betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Skinns of England plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club 2026 at The Abaco Club on January 19, 2026 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

David Skinns of England plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club 2026 at The Abaco Club on January 19, 2026 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    David Skinns returns to the Puerto Rico Open, set to tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club from March 5-8, 2026. Skinns looks to improve upon his performance from 2024 where he finished 67th at 5-under.

    Latest odds for Skinns at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Skinns' recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20246768-72-75-68-5
    2022MC75-72+3

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In Skinns' most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2024, he finished 67th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Skinns' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026Astara Golf Championship presented by MastercardT1467-70-69-68-1054.000
    Feb. 1, 2026The Panama ChampionshipT7673-70-76-75+142.300
    Jan. 21, 2026The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco ClubMC75-77+8--
    Jan. 14, 2026The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise IslandT1668-64-68-68-2051.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-73-2--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6769-70-77-75+7--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4669-69-69-67-14--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-70-1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5369-73-74-69-3--

    Skinns' recent performances

    • Skinns has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 10-under.
    • Skinns has an average of -0.034 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.157 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Skinns has an average of 0.004 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.258 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Skinns has averaged -0.130 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.157
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.258
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.130

    Skinns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Skinns posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.034 in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Skinns sported a 0.157 mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Skinns delivered a -0.258 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

