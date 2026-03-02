David Lipsky betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Lipsky has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 11-under.

Lipsky has an average of -0.299 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.066 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Lipsky has an average of 0.250 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.377 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.