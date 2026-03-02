David Lipsky betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
David Lipsky of the United States prepares to play a shot on the sixth hole during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
David Lipsky finished 78th at even par in last year's Puerto Rico Open. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
Lipsky's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|78
|67-71-75-75
|E
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he finished 78th after posting a score of even par.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Lipsky's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T18
|71-65-70-71
|-11
|46
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|68-65-70-70
|-15
|8.792
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|69-66-72-65
|-16
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T33
|65-71-70-68
|-10
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T52
|73-72-72-66
|-1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T48
|72-65-71-72
|-8
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
Lipsky's recent performances
- Lipsky has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 11-under.
- Lipsky has an average of -0.299 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.066 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky has an average of 0.250 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.377 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky has averaged 0.394 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|131
|-0.309
|-0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|45
|0.358
|0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|44
|0.248
|0.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.687
|0.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.985
|0.394
Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.309 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.5 yards ranked 163rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lipsky sported a 0.358 mark that ranked 45th on TOUR. He ranked 108th with a 67.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lipsky delivered a 0.687 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.50, and he ranked fifth by breaking par 30.00% of the time.
- Lipsky has earned 55 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 104th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
