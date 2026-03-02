PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
58M AGO

David Lipsky betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Lipsky of the United States prepares to play a shot on the sixth hole during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    David Lipsky finished 78th at even par in last year's Puerto Rico Open. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Lipsky at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Lipsky's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20257867-71-75-75E

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he finished 78th after posting a score of even par.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Lipsky's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-73+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1871-65-70-71-1146
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4468-65-70-70-158.792
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC72-69-1--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3169-66-72-65-16--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3365-71-70-68-10--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT5273-72-72-66-1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4872-65-71-72-8--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC76-72+4--

    Lipsky's recent performances

    • Lipsky has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 11-under.
    • Lipsky has an average of -0.299 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.066 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Lipsky has an average of 0.250 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.377 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lipsky has averaged 0.394 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee131-0.309-0.299
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green450.3580.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green440.2480.250
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting220.6870.377
    Average Strokes Gained: Total320.9850.394

    Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lipsky posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.309 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.5 yards ranked 163rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lipsky sported a 0.358 mark that ranked 45th on TOUR. He ranked 108th with a 67.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lipsky delivered a 0.687 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.50, and he ranked fifth by breaking par 30.00% of the time.
    • Lipsky has earned 55 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 104th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

