David Ford betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
David Ford of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
David Ford has not competed in the Puerto Rico Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
At the Puerto Rico Open
- This is Ford's first time competing in the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Ford's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|72-70-69-67
|-6
|22.300
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T13
|67-66-70-65
|-20
|55.200
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T50
|66-68-72-70
|-4
|7.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-67
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T40
|66-71-69-67
|-15
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|67-65-69-67
|-16
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T44
|68-67-72-72
|-9
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
Ford's recent performances
- Ford has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
- Ford has an average of 0.373 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.851 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ford has averaged 0.606 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ford's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.438
|0.373
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|1.086
|0.851
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|160
|-0.489
|-0.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.210
|-0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.824
|0.606
Ford's advanced stats and rankings
- Ford posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.438 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.4 yards ranked 34th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ford sported a 1.086 mark that ranked fifth on TOUR. He ranked 25th with a 73.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ford delivered a -0.210 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.43, and he ranked 66th by breaking par 24.60% of the time.
- Ford has earned 85 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 80th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ford as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.