David Ford betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Ford has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.

Ford has an average of 0.373 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.851 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.