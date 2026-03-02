PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
8H AGO

Danny Walker betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Danny Walker of the United States prepares to play his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Danny Walker of the United States prepares to play his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Danny Walker finished tied for 64th at minus-8 the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Walker at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Walker's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T6466-67-73-74-8

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In Walker's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 64th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Walker's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4072-69-72-67-411.375
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-77+8--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3867-68-77-69-716.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC72-69-68-7--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-75+2--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC68-68-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC76-72+6--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT6174-66-70-73-1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent Classic7580-69-75-68+8--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT365-68-67-69-19--

    Walker's recent performances

    • Walker has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 19-under.
    • Walker has an average of -0.455 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.291 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Walker has averaged -0.769 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Walker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee153-0.567-0.455
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green125-0.366-0.291
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green320.3020.241
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting129-0.330-0.264
    Average Strokes Gained: Total138-0.962-0.769

    Walker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Walker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.567 (153rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranked 66th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sported a -0.366 mark that ranked 125th on TOUR. He ranked 166th with a 61.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Walker excels around the greens with a 0.302 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 32nd on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Walker delivered a -0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 129th on TOUR. He ranked 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.87, and he ranked 70th by breaking par 24.44% of the time.
    • Walker has earned 27 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 121st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Monday qualifiers: See who earned spots at Puerto Rico Open

    Monday Qualifiers
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    2026 Puerto Rico Open preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    Nico Echavarria
    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Taylor Moore
    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T2

    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Shane Lowry
    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Austin Smotherman
    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    5

    Ricky Castillo
    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW