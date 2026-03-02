Danny Walker betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
Danny Walker of the United States prepares to play his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Danny Walker finished tied for 64th at minus-8 the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
Walker's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T64
|66-67-73-74
|-8
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Walker's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 64th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Walker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|72-69-72-67
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T38
|67-68-77-69
|-7
|16.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-69-68
|-7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-75
|+2
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-68
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T61
|74-66-70-73
|-1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|75
|80-69-75-68
|+8
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T3
|65-68-67-69
|-19
|--
Walker's recent performances
- Walker has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 19-under.
- Walker has an average of -0.455 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.291 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Walker has averaged -0.769 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Walker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.567
|-0.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|125
|-0.366
|-0.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|32
|0.302
|0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|129
|-0.330
|-0.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-0.962
|-0.769
Walker's advanced stats and rankings
- Walker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.567 (153rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranked 66th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sported a -0.366 mark that ranked 125th on TOUR. He ranked 166th with a 61.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Walker excels around the greens with a 0.302 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 32nd on TOUR.
- On the greens, Walker delivered a -0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 129th on TOUR. He ranked 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.87, and he ranked 70th by breaking par 24.44% of the time.
- Walker has earned 27 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 121st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.