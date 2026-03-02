Danny Walker betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Walker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.567 (153rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranked 66th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sported a -0.366 mark that ranked 125th on TOUR. He ranked 166th with a 61.48% Greens in Regulation rate.

Walker excels around the greens with a 0.302 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 32nd on TOUR.

On the greens, Walker delivered a -0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 129th on TOUR. He ranked 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.87, and he ranked 70th by breaking par 24.44% of the time.