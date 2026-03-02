PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa prepares to play his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa prepares to play his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with the $4.0 million purse in play at the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Bezuidenhout at the Puerto Rico Open.

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • This is Bezuidenhout's first time competing in the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Bezuidenhout's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3771-70-69-69-518.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT2768-71-71-69-931.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT3868-67-69-68-1615.500
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4270-68-67-71-8--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1069-68-70-66-11--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT668-68-68-67-17--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6265-69-72-73-14.200
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2071-66-67-65-1541.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3467-73-69-72-325.667

    Bezuidenhout's recent performances

    • Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
    • Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.290 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.398 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.767 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee126-0.241-0.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.2410.398
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green240.3820.353
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.6730.306
    Average Strokes Gained: Total231.0560.767

    Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bezuidenhout posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.241 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.2 yards ranked 167th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bezuidenhout sported a 0.241 mark that ranked 60th on TOUR. He ranked 71st with a 70.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bezuidenhout delivered a 0.673 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranked 108th by breaking par 22.62% of the time.
    • Bezuidenhout has earned 65 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks him 97th. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 11.90% ranks 37th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Lanto Griffin betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    Nico Echavarria
    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Taylor Moore
    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T2

    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Shane Lowry
    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Austin Smotherman
    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    5

    Ricky Castillo
    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW