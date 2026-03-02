Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa prepares to play his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Christiaan Bezuidenhout has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with the $4.0 million purse in play at the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
At the Puerto Rico Open
- This is Bezuidenhout's first time competing in the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Bezuidenhout's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T37
|71-70-69-69
|-5
|18.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T27
|68-71-71-69
|-9
|31.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T38
|68-67-69-68
|-16
|15.500
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T42
|70-68-67-71
|-8
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T10
|69-68-70-66
|-11
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T6
|68-68-68-67
|-17
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T62
|65-69-72-73
|-1
|4.200
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T20
|71-66-67-65
|-15
|41.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T34
|67-73-69-72
|-3
|25.667
Bezuidenhout's recent performances
- Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
- Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.290 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.398 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.767 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.241
|-0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.241
|0.398
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|24
|0.382
|0.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.673
|0.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|23
|1.056
|0.767
Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings
- Bezuidenhout posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.241 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.2 yards ranked 167th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bezuidenhout sported a 0.241 mark that ranked 60th on TOUR. He ranked 71st with a 70.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout delivered a 0.673 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranked 108th by breaking par 22.62% of the time.
- Bezuidenhout has earned 65 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks him 97th. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 11.90% ranks 37th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
