Austin Cook betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Cook's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 27th with a score of 11-under.

Cook has an average of -0.117 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.864 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Cook has an average of 0.222 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.244 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.