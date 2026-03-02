PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Austin Cook betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Austin Cook returns to the Puerto Rico Open, set to tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club from March 5-8, 2026. Cook looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 16th at 15-under.

    Latest odds for Cook at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Cook's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1666-65-69-73-15
    2024T1068-71-66-68-15
    2023MC72-74+2
    2022T6171-72-71-73-1

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In Cook's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Cook's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 10th at 15-under.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Cook's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026Astara Golf Championship presented by MastercardMC75-73+6--
    Feb. 1, 2026The Panama ChampionshipT4968-70-73-74+56.930
    Jan. 21, 2026The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco ClubW/D79+7--
    Jan. 14, 2026The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise IslandMC69-69-6--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC75-67E--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2767-69-66-71-11--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-74+5--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipT412-11-9-38.400
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC74-72+6--

    Cook's recent performances

    • Cook's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 27th with a score of 11-under.
    • Cook has an average of -0.117 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.864 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Cook has an average of 0.222 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.244 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cook has averaged -0.516 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cook's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.117
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.864
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.222
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.244
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.516

    Cook's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cook has an average of -0.117 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Cook has posted an average of -0.864 in his past five tournaments.
    • Cook has delivered a 0.244 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cook as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Yanhan Zhou betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Evan Pena betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Carson Bertagnole betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    Nico Echavarria
    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Taylor Moore
    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T2

    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Shane Lowry
    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Austin Smotherman
    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    5

    Ricky Castillo
    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW