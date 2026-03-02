Austin Cook betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Austin Cook returns to the Puerto Rico Open, set to tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club from March 5-8, 2026. Cook looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 16th at 15-under.
Cook's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T16
|66-65-69-73
|-15
|2024
|T10
|68-71-66-68
|-15
|2023
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|2022
|T61
|71-72-71-73
|-1
At the Puerto Rico Open
Cook's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|The Panama Championship
|T49
|68-70-73-74
|+5
|6.930
|Jan. 21, 2026
|The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
|W/D
|79
|+7
|--
|Jan. 14, 2026
|The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island
|MC
|69-69
|-6
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T27
|67-69-66-71
|-11
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T41
|2-11-9-3
|8.400
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
Cook's recent performances
Cook's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.864
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.244
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.516
Cook's advanced stats and rankings
- Cook has an average of -0.117 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Cook has posted an average of -0.864 in his past five tournaments.
- Cook has delivered a 0.244 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cook as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
