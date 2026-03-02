Chesson Hadley betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Chesson Hadley of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 12th hole during the first round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 23, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Chesson Hadley missed the cut at the Puerto Rico Open in 2025 after shooting even par. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
Hadley's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-75
|E
|2022
|T61
|71-70-72-74
|-1
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Hadley's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after shooting even par.
- Hadley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 61st at 1-under.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Hadley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-66
|-6
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|68-65-72-70
|-5
|15.5
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T35
|4-7-7-8
|--
|11.5
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T20
|67-69-68-70
|-10
|25.5
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-78
|-3
|--
Hadley's recent performances
- Hadley has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.
- Hadley has an average of 0.266 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.244 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.642 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.079 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hadley has averaged -1.700 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.244
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.642
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.700
Hadley's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.266 in his past five tournaments, showing strength in his driving game.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hadley recorded a -0.244 mark in his past five starts, indicating challenges with his iron play.
- Around the greens, Hadley struggled with a -0.642 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Hadley posted a -1.079 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five starts, highlighting putting as an area needing improvement.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
