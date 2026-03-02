PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Chesson Hadley betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chesson Hadley of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 12th hole during the first round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 23, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Chesson Hadley missed the cut at the Puerto Rico Open in 2025 after shooting even par. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Hadley at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Hadley's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC69-75E
    2022T6171-70-72-74-1

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In Hadley's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after shooting even par.
    • Hadley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 61st at 1-under.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Hadley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC70-66-6--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-77+8--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3868-65-72-70-515.5
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-73+3--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipT354-7-7-8--11.5
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC67-72-3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2067-69-68-70-1025.5
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-68-3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-78-3--

    Hadley's recent performances

    • Hadley has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.
    • Hadley has an average of 0.266 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.244 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.642 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.079 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadley has averaged -1.700 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hadley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.266
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.244
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.642
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.700

    Hadley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.266 in his past five tournaments, showing strength in his driving game.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hadley recorded a -0.244 mark in his past five starts, indicating challenges with his iron play.
    • Around the greens, Hadley struggled with a -0.642 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Hadley posted a -1.079 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five starts, highlighting putting as an area needing improvement.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

