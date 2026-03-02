Chandler Blanchet betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Blanchet's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at The American Express, where he posted a score of 4-under.

He has an average of -0.083 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Blanchet has an average of 0.370 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.512 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Blanchet has an average of -1.197 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.