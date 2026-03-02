Chandler Blanchet betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Chandler Blanchet of the United States hits an approach shot on the 14th hole during the third round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance 2025 at French Lick Golf Resort on October 11, 2025 in French Lick, Indiana. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Chandler Blanchet has not competed in the Puerto Rico Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club from March 5-8 with hopes of making his mark in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
At the Puerto Rico Open
- This is Blanchet's first time competing in the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Blanchet's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-74
|-4
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
Blanchet's recent performances
- Blanchet's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at The American Express, where he posted a score of 4-under.
- He has an average of -0.083 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Blanchet has an average of 0.370 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.512 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Blanchet has an average of -1.197 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.423 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Blanchet's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.112
|-0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.505
|0.370
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|173
|-0.703
|-0.512
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|176
|-1.646
|-1.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|167
|-1.956
|-1.423
Blanchet's advanced stats and rankings
- Blanchet posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.112 (109th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.7 yards ranked 162nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Blanchet sported a 0.505 mark that ranked 32nd on TOUR. He ranked 78th with a 69.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Blanchet delivered a -1.646 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 176th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 176th with a Putts Per Round average of 31.09.
- Blanchet has broken par 16.67% of the time this season, ranking 171st on TOUR, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67% ranks 132nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Blanchet as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
