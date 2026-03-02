PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Chad Ramey betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chad Ramey of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Chad Ramey finished tied for 26th at 14-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Ramey at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Ramey's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2667-69-65-73-14
    2022T569-68-68-71-12

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In Ramey's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Ramey's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fifth at 12-under.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Ramey's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1768-70-69-69-846.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4871-67-72-70-48.250
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT2274-67-69-68-1037.300
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT6367-73-63-72-133.900
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT7169-70-77-65+12.850
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT6266-68-69-69-10--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC75-76+9--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT264-65-67-65-27--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3368-71-66-69-10--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC75-66-3--

    Ramey's recent performances

    • Ramey has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 27-under.
    • Ramey has an average of -0.187 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.182 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Ramey has averaged 0.623 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.001 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120-0.217-0.187
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green111-0.189-0.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green148-0.326-0.254
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.7330.623
    Average Strokes Gained: Total890.0010.001

    Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ramey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.217 (120th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranked 63rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey sported a -0.189 mark that ranked 111th on TOUR. He ranked 114th with a 67.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ramey delivered a 0.733 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40, and he ranked 96th by breaking par 23.06% of the time.
    • Ramey has earned 98 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 69th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

