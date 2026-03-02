PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Carson Young betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Carson Young of the United States plays a shot on the 13th hole during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 09, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Carson Young of the United States plays a shot on the 13th hole during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 09, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Carson Young finished tied for 10th at 17-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Young at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Young's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1068-65-70-68-17
    2023T363-67-71-71-16
    2021MC79-72+7

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In Young's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 17-under.
    • Young's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for third at 16-under.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Young's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5270-69-74-68-36.750
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4469-69-67-68-158.792
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-65-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5569-73-71-74+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT667-65-63-68-25--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-78+8--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT3868-69-71-70-10--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6068-68-70-72-24.900
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2872-65-65-69-1323.955

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 25-under.
    • Young has an average of 0.053 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.187 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has averaged -0.007 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee390.3780.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green123-0.339-0.187
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green390.2700.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.207-0.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Total590.516-0.007

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.378 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.7 yards ranked 154th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sported a -0.339 mark that ranked 123rd on TOUR. He ranked 116th with a 67.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Young delivered a 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked eighth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.63, and he ranked 27th by breaking par 27.08% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

