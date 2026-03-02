Carson Young betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Carson Young of the United States plays a shot on the 13th hole during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 09, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Carson Young finished tied for 10th at 17-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
Young's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T10
|68-65-70-68
|-17
|2023
|T3
|63-67-71-71
|-16
|2021
|MC
|79-72
|+7
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Young's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 17-under.
- Young's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for third at 16-under.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Young's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T52
|70-69-74-68
|-3
|6.750
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|69-69-67-68
|-15
|8.792
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-65
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T55
|69-73-71-74
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T6
|67-65-63-68
|-25
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+8
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T38
|68-69-71-70
|-10
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T60
|68-68-70-72
|-2
|4.900
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|72-65-65-69
|-13
|23.955
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 25-under.
- Young has an average of 0.053 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.187 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Young has averaged -0.007 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|39
|0.378
|0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|123
|-0.339
|-0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|39
|0.270
|0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.207
|-0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.516
|-0.007
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.378 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.7 yards ranked 154th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sported a -0.339 mark that ranked 123rd on TOUR. He ranked 116th with a 67.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Young delivered a 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked eighth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.63, and he ranked 27th by breaking par 27.08% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
