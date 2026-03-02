Camilo Villegas betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Camilo Villegas of Colombia hits his tee shot on the 8th hole during the first round of the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard 2026 at Country Club de Bogota on February 05, 2026 in Bogota, Colombia. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Camilo Villegas missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with hopes of improving upon his recent struggles at the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
Villegas's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|2024
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|2023
|T48
|68-71-72-73
|-4
|2022
|MC
|74-71
|+1
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Villegas's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Villegas's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 48th at 4-under.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Villegas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-68-69
|-10
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-69
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T9
|71-70-68-67
|-8
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|W/D
|79
|+7
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T36
|71-66-70-72
|-5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|79-69
|+4
|--
Villegas's recent performances
- Villegas has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 8-under.
- Villegas has an average of -0.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.117 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Villegas has averaged -0.084 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Villegas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|165
|-0.812
|-0.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|0.203
|-0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|21
|0.385
|0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|60
|0.293
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.069
|-0.084
Villegas's advanced stats and rankings
- Villegas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.812 (165th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.4 yards ranked 157th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Villegas sported a 0.203 mark that ranked 67th on TOUR. He ranked 158th with a 63.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Villegas delivered a 0.293 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 164th by breaking par 18.25% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
