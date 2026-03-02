PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Blades Brown betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Blades Brown of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island 2026 at Ocean Club Golf Course on January 12, 2026 in Paradise Island, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Blades Brown missed the cut at Grand Reserve Golf Club last year, shooting 4-under. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with hopes of improving upon his previous performance at the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Brown at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Brown's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC71-69-4

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In Brown's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Brown's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-72+5--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1867-60-68-74-19--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC70-66-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3471-70-71-71-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-75+3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3766-71-74-68-5--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC71-69-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT3468-69-67-71-9--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC72-64-74-6--

    Brown's recent performances

    • Brown had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 19-under.
    • Brown has an average of -0.155 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.533 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Brown has averaged -0.498 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Brown's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee156-0.616-0.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green174-1.533-0.533
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green500.209-0.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting340.5020.202
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151-1.437-0.498

    Brown's advanced stats and rankings

    • Brown has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.616 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.3 yards ranks 18th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brown sports a -1.533 mark that ranks 174th on TOUR. He ranks 40th with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Brown has delivered a 0.502 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 42nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranks 19th by breaking par 27.78% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

