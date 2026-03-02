Blades Brown betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Blades Brown missed the cut at Grand Reserve Golf Club last year, shooting 4-under. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with hopes of improving upon his previous performance at the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
Brown's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-69
|-4
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Brown's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Brown's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T18
|67-60-68-74
|-19
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-66
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|71-70-71-71
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T37
|66-71-74-68
|-5
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T34
|68-69-67-71
|-9
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|72-64-74
|-6
|--
Brown's recent performances
- Brown had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 19-under.
- Brown has an average of -0.155 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.533 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Brown has averaged -0.498 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brown's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.616
|-0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|174
|-1.533
|-0.533
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|50
|0.209
|-0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.502
|0.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|151
|-1.437
|-0.498
Brown's advanced stats and rankings
- Brown has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.616 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.3 yards ranks 18th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brown sports a -1.533 mark that ranks 174th on TOUR. He ranks 40th with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Brown has delivered a 0.502 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 42nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranks 19th by breaking par 27.78% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.