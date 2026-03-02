PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Beau Hossler betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Beau Hossler of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Beau Hossler of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Beau Hossler returns to the Puerto Rico Open, set to tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club from March 5-8, 2026. Hossler looks to improve upon his performance from the 2021 tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Hossler at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Hossler's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021MC77-70+3

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In Hossler's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Hossler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2368-73-64-72-732.556
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-73-1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC65-71-72-8--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-71E--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT6468-67-71-67-9--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC77-69+4--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1767-66-67-69-19--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT3669-68-69-73-5--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-74E--

    Hossler's recent performances

    • Hossler has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 19-under.
    • Hossler has an average of 0.024 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.379 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hossler has averaged 0.363 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee890.0090.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.313-0.379
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green60.6650.320
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting260.6310.398
    Average Strokes Gained: Total310.9920.363

    Hossler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hossler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.009 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranked 136th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sported a -0.313 mark that ranked 118th on TOUR. He ranked 152nd with a 64.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hossler delivered a 0.631 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.64, and he ranked 84th by breaking par 23.74% of the time.
    • Hossler has earned 33 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 116th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

