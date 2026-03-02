Beau Hossler betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Beau Hossler of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Beau Hossler returns to the Puerto Rico Open, set to tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club from March 5-8, 2026. Hossler looks to improve upon his performance from the 2021 tournament where he missed the cut.
Hossler's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|MC
|77-70
|+3
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Hossler's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Hossler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|68-73-64-72
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|65-71-72
|-8
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T64
|68-67-71-67
|-9
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T17
|67-66-67-69
|-19
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T36
|69-68-69-73
|-5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
Hossler's recent performances
- Hossler has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 19-under.
- Hossler has an average of 0.024 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.379 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler has averaged 0.363 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|0.009
|0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.313
|-0.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|6
|0.665
|0.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|26
|0.631
|0.398
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.992
|0.363
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.009 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranked 136th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sported a -0.313 mark that ranked 118th on TOUR. He ranked 152nd with a 64.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hossler delivered a 0.631 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.64, and he ranked 84th by breaking par 23.74% of the time.
- Hossler has earned 33 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 116th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
