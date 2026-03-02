PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Austin Eckroat betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Austin Eckroat of the United States watches his shot from the second tee during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Austin Eckroat of the United States watches his shot from the second tee during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Austin Eckroat missed the cut at the Puerto Rico Open when he last played in the event in 2023. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Eckroat at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Eckroat's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC72-73+1

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In Eckroat's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Eckroat's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4071-70-69-70-411.375
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC74-70+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4967-70-75-71-57.500
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-74-66-10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-73E--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT4165-70-71-63-13--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5974-65-69-69-11--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT5673-70-74-68+1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1168-70-68-71-11--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-71+1--

    Eckroat's recent performances

    • Eckroat's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 11-under.
    • He has an average of -0.151 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Eckroat has an average of 0.339 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.354 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Eckroat has an average of -0.368 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.535 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee116-0.187-0.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.4210.339
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green157-0.442-0.354
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting139-0.460-0.368
    Average Strokes Gained: Total128-0.668-0.535

    Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

    • Eckroat has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.187 (116th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards ranks 131st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat sports a 0.421 mark that ranks 38th on TOUR. He ranks 102nd with a 68.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Eckroat has delivered a -0.460 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 84th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he ranks 90th by breaking par 23.33% of the time.
    • Eckroat has earned 19 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 132nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

