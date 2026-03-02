Austin Eckroat betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Austin Eckroat of the United States watches his shot from the second tee during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Austin Eckroat missed the cut at the Puerto Rico Open when he last played in the event in 2023. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
Eckroat's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|72-73
|+1
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Eckroat's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Eckroat's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|71-70-69-70
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T49
|67-70-75-71
|-5
|7.500
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-74-66
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T41
|65-70-71-63
|-13
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T59
|74-65-69-69
|-11
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T56
|73-70-74-68
|+1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T11
|68-70-68-71
|-11
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
Eckroat's recent performances
- Eckroat's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 11-under.
- He has an average of -0.151 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Eckroat has an average of 0.339 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.354 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Eckroat has an average of -0.368 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.535 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|116
|-0.187
|-0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.421
|0.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|157
|-0.442
|-0.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.460
|-0.368
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.668
|-0.535
Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings
- Eckroat has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.187 (116th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards ranks 131st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat sports a 0.421 mark that ranks 38th on TOUR. He ranks 102nd with a 68.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Eckroat has delivered a -0.460 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 84th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he ranks 90th by breaking par 23.33% of the time.
- Eckroat has earned 19 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 132nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
