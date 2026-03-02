PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Adrien Saddier betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adrien Saddier of France plays a shot on the 11th hole during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Saddier has not competed in the Puerto Rico Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set on a strong performance in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Saddier at the Puerto Rico Open.

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • This is Saddier's first time competing in the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Saddier's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5669-72-69-72-25.600
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6068-71-74-69-24.700
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-73E--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT7068-69-66-75-102.950
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-74+2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT5272-71-72-69E--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-71+5--

    Saddier's recent performances

    • Saddier had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 52nd with a score of even.
    • Saddier has an average of 0.083 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.458 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Saddier has averaged -0.263 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Saddier's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee770.1060.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.569-0.458
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green98-0.009-0.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting750.1490.121
    Average Strokes Gained: Total107-0.324-0.263

    Saddier's advanced stats and rankings

    • Saddier posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.106 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.4 yards ranked 114th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Saddier sported a -0.569 mark that ranked 140th on TOUR. He ranked 91st with a 68.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Saddier delivered a 0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 75th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 108th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranked 111th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Saddier has earned 13 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 137th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Saddier as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

