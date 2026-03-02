Adrien Saddier betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Adrien Saddier of France plays a shot on the 11th hole during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Saddier has not competed in the Puerto Rico Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set on a strong performance in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
At the Puerto Rico Open
- This is Saddier's first time competing in the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Saddier's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T56
|69-72-69-72
|-2
|5.600
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T60
|68-71-74-69
|-2
|4.700
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T70
|68-69-66-75
|-10
|2.950
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T52
|72-71-72-69
|E
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
Saddier's recent performances
- Saddier had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 52nd with a score of even.
- Saddier has an average of 0.083 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.458 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Saddier has averaged -0.263 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Saddier's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.106
|0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.569
|-0.458
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|98
|-0.009
|-0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|75
|0.149
|0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|-0.324
|-0.263
Saddier's advanced stats and rankings
- Saddier posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.106 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.4 yards ranked 114th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Saddier sported a -0.569 mark that ranked 140th on TOUR. He ranked 91st with a 68.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Saddier delivered a 0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 75th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 108th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranked 111th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Saddier has earned 13 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 137th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Saddier as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
