Adam Svensson betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Adam Svensson returns to Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 for the Puerto Rico Open after missing the cut at 4-under last year. Karl Vilips enters as defending champion after his 26-under performance in 2025.
Svensson's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-71
|-4
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Svensson's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|74-70-63
|-9
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|65-70-67-73
|-5
|12
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T21
|68-68-64-70
|-18
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T56
|70-70-68-71
|-5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
Svensson's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 18-under.
- Svensson has an average of -0.078 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.155 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged -0.371 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|112
|-0.143
|-0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.286
|0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|100
|-0.013
|-0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|162
|-0.824
|-0.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|131
|-0.695
|-0.371
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.143 (112th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.6 yards ranks 156th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sports a 0.286 mark that ranks 51st on TOUR. He ranks 133rd with a 66.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.824 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 162nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranks 73rd by breaking par 24.24% of the time.
- Svensson has earned 12 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 138th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.