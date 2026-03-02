PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Adam Svensson betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Adam Svensson returns to Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 for the Puerto Rico Open after missing the cut at 4-under last year. Karl Vilips enters as defending champion after his 26-under performance in 2025.

    Latest odds for Svensson at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Svensson's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC69-71-4

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In Svensson's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Svensson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC74-70-63-9--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4065-70-67-73-512
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-71-4--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2168-68-64-70-18--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5670-70-68-71-5--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-76E--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC71-77+4--

    Svensson's recent performances

    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 18-under.
    • Svensson has an average of -0.078 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.155 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson has averaged -0.371 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee112-0.143-0.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green510.2860.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100-0.013-0.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting162-0.824-0.440
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131-0.695-0.371

    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.143 (112th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.6 yards ranks 156th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sports a 0.286 mark that ranks 51st on TOUR. He ranks 133rd with a 66.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.824 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 162nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranks 73rd by breaking par 24.24% of the time.
    • Svensson has earned 12 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 138th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

