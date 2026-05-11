Y.E. Yang betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Y.E. Yang of South Korea reacts to a shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the U.S. Senior Open Championship 2025 at Broadmoor Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)
Y.E. Yang returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Yang last appeared at this tournament in 2024, when he missed the cut.
Yang's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|2023
|MC
|76-75
|+11
|2022
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|2021
|DQ
|75
|-
At the PGA Championship
- In Yang's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Yang has missed the cut in each of his last three appearances at this event.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Yang's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Charles Schwab Cup Championship
|T23
|69-70-67-71
|-7
|54000
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Simmons Bank Championship
|T11
|71-69-68
|-8
|105800
|Oct. 19, 2025
|Dominion Energy Charity Classic
|T11
|68-67-75
|-6
|101133
|Oct. 12, 2025
|SAS Championship
|T28
|75-72-71
|+2
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS
|T23
|72-68-72
|-4
|--
|Sep. 21, 2025
|PURE Insurance Championship
|T5
|68-70-70
|-8
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Sanford International
|71
|71-73-74
|+8
|--
|Sep. 7, 2025
|Stifel Charity Classic
|T24
|66-74-70
|-3
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|The Ally Challenge
|T18
|71-67-71
|-7
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Rogers Charity Classic
|T42
|68-69-70
|-3
|--
Yang's recent performances
- Yang has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PURE Insurance Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 8-under.
- Yang has an average of -0.685 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.588 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Yang has averaged -1.228 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yang's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.685
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.588
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.228
Yang's advanced stats and rankings
- Yang posted an average of -0.685 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Yang recorded a -0.588 mark in his past five starts, showing challenges with his iron play.
- Around the greens, Yang delivered a positive 0.077 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, representing a strength in his short game.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yang as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.