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6H AGO

Y.E. Yang betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Y.E. Yang of South Korea reacts to a shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the U.S. Senior Open Championship 2025 at Broadmoor Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

Y.E. Yang of South Korea reacts to a shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the U.S. Senior Open Championship 2025 at Broadmoor Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

    Y.E. Yang returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Yang last appeared at this tournament in 2024, when he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Yang at the PGA Championship.

    Yang's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC74-73+5
    2023MC76-75+11
    2022MC71-75+6
    2021DQ75-

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Yang's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Yang has missed the cut in each of his last three appearances at this event.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Yang's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Charles Schwab Cup ChampionshipT2369-70-67-71-754000
    Oct. 26, 2025Simmons Bank ChampionshipT1171-69-68-8105800
    Oct. 19, 2025Dominion Energy Charity ClassicT1168-67-75-6101133
    Oct. 12, 2025SAS ChampionshipT2875-72-71+2--
    Oct. 5, 2025Constellation FURYK & FRIENDST2372-68-72-4--
    Sep. 21, 2025PURE Insurance ChampionshipT568-70-70-8--
    Sep. 14, 2025Sanford International7171-73-74+8--
    Sep. 7, 2025Stifel Charity ClassicT2466-74-70-3--
    Aug. 24, 2025The Ally ChallengeT1871-67-71-7--
    Aug. 17, 2025Rogers Charity ClassicT4268-69-70-3--

    Yang's recent performances

    • Yang has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PURE Insurance Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 8-under.
    • Yang has an average of -0.685 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.588 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Yang has averaged -1.228 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Yang's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.685
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.588
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.077
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.228

    Yang's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yang posted an average of -0.685 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Yang recorded a -0.588 mark in his past five starts, showing challenges with his iron play.
    • Around the greens, Yang delivered a positive 0.077 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, representing a strength in his short game.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yang as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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