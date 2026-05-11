Y.E. Yang betting profile: PGA Championship

Yang has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the PURE Insurance Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 8-under.

Yang has an average of -0.685 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.588 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.