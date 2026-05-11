Xander Schauffele betting profile: PGA Championship
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Xander Schauffele reacts to an approach shot on the second hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 09, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Xander Schauffele won the PGA Championship in 2024, shooting 21-under. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 as Scottie Scheffler defends his title from the 2025 championship.
Schauffele's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T28
|72-71-72-68
|-1
|2024
|1
|62-68-68-65
|-21
|2023
|T18
|72-72-71-67
|+2
|2022
|T13
|68-73-69-70
|E
|2021
|MC
|73-77
|+6
At the PGA Championship
- In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Schauffele's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he won the championship at 21-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Schauffele's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T60
|69-73-72-72
|+2
|8.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T12
|69-68-68-69
|-10
|105.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T9
|70-72-70-68
|-8
|187.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T4
|68-72-71-65
|-8
|115.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|3
|69-65-74-69
|-11
|350.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|68-71-73-74
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T7
|68-65-70-69
|-12
|176.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T19
|69-65-69-70
|-15
|51.800
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T41
|71-70-73-65
|-5
|12.214
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
Schauffele's recent performances
- Schauffele has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished third with a score of 11-under.
- Schauffele has an average of 0.462 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.598 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.147 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Schauffele has an average of 0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 1.076 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.489
|0.462
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.482
|0.598
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|106
|-0.087
|-0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.199
|0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|1.082
|1.076
Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings
- Schauffele posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.489 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.7 yards ranked 24th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schauffele sported a 0.482 mark that ranked 19th on TOUR. He ranked 30th with a 68.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schauffele delivered a 0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranked 50th by breaking par 22.95% of the time.
- Schauffele has earned 1,042 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 16th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.