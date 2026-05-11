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8H AGO

Xander Schauffele betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Xander Schauffele reacts to an approach shot on the second hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 09, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Xander Schauffele reacts to an approach shot on the second hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 09, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Xander Schauffele won the PGA Championship in 2024, shooting 21-under. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 as Scottie Scheffler defends his title from the 2025 championship.

    Latest odds for Schauffele at the PGA Championship.

    Schauffele's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2872-71-72-68-1
    2024162-68-68-65-21
    2023T1872-72-71-67+2
    2022T1368-73-69-70E
    2021MC73-77+6

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Schauffele's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he won the championship at 21-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Schauffele's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT6069-73-72-72+28.000
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1269-68-68-69-10105.000
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT970-72-70-68-8187.500
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT468-72-71-65-8115.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS Championship369-65-74-69-11350.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2468-71-73-74-236.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT768-65-70-69-12176.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1969-65-69-70-1551.800
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4171-70-73-65-512.214
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--

    Schauffele's recent performances

    • Schauffele has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished third with a score of 11-under.
    • Schauffele has an average of 0.462 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.598 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.147 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Schauffele has an average of 0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 1.076 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190.4890.462
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green190.4820.598
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green106-0.087-0.147
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting520.1990.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151.0821.076

    Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schauffele posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.489 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.7 yards ranked 24th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schauffele sported a 0.482 mark that ranked 19th on TOUR. He ranked 30th with a 68.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schauffele delivered a 0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranked 50th by breaking par 22.95% of the time.
    • Schauffele has earned 1,042 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 16th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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