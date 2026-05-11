Xander Schauffele betting profile: PGA Championship

Schauffele has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished third with a score of 11-under.

Schauffele has an average of 0.462 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.598 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.147 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Schauffele has an average of 0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.