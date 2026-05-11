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6H AGO

Austin Smotherman betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Austin Smotherman hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 07, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Austin Smotherman hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 07, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    The 2026 PGA Championship will be held at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17. Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion after winning at 11-under in 2025.

    Latest odds for Smotherman at the PGA Championship.

    At the PGA Championship

    • This is Smotherman's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Smotherman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1973-69-71-66-551.800
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6077-69-76-66E8.125
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-70-8--
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7474-73-69-70+24.500
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3668-73-68-73-619.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC71-79+8--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1367-72-70-73-680.556
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardW/D74-71+1--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT262-69-69-69-15208.333
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC70-76+4--

    Smotherman's recent performances

    • Smotherman has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
    • Smotherman has an average of 0.240 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.095 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Smotherman has averaged -0.431 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.3480.240
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110.6080.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green158-0.489-0.643
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.354-0.124
    Average Strokes Gained: Total760.114-0.431

    Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smotherman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.348 (36th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards ranked 95th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smotherman sported a 0.608 mark that ranked 11th on TOUR. He ranked 33rd with a 67.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Smotherman delivered a -0.354 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he ranked 31st by breaking par 23.68% of the time.
    • Smotherman has earned 447 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 53rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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