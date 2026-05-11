Austin Smotherman betting profile: PGA Championship
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Austin Smotherman hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 07, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
The 2026 PGA Championship will be held at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17. Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion after winning at 11-under in 2025.
At the PGA Championship
- This is Smotherman's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Smotherman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T19
|73-69-71-66
|-5
|51.800
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T60
|77-69-76-66
|E
|8.125
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-70
|-8
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T74
|74-73-69-70
|+2
|4.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T36
|68-73-68-73
|-6
|19.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-79
|+8
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|67-72-70-73
|-6
|80.556
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|W/D
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T2
|62-69-69-69
|-15
|208.333
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
Smotherman's recent performances
- Smotherman has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Smotherman has an average of 0.240 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.095 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Smotherman has averaged -0.431 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.348
|0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.608
|0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|158
|-0.489
|-0.643
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.354
|-0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|76
|0.114
|-0.431
Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings
- Smotherman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.348 (36th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards ranked 95th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smotherman sported a 0.608 mark that ranked 11th on TOUR. He ranked 33rd with a 67.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smotherman delivered a -0.354 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he ranked 31st by breaking par 23.68% of the time.
- Smotherman has earned 447 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 53rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.