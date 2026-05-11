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7H AGO

Matt McCarty betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Matt McCarty hits a tee shot on the eighth hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 09, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Matt McCarty hits a tee shot on the eighth hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 09, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Matt McCarty missed the cut at last year's PGA Championship with a score of 4-over. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for McCarty at the PGA Championship.

    McCarty's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC72-74+4

    At the PGA Championship

    • In McCarty's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    McCarty's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1063-74-68-70-9133.333
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT969-70-69-71-9137.000
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1061-69-63-69-2642.000
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1269-71-66-68-10105.000
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2472-73-72-69-244.000
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3974-68-70-71-512.800
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-77+9--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4175-70-71-73+118.750
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2470-69-69-69-741.000

    McCarty's recent performances

    • McCarty has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 9-under.
    • McCarty has an average of 0.014 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.461 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarty has averaged 0.753 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee91-0.0120.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.1420.461
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green125-0.221-0.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting450.2740.294
    Average Strokes Gained: Total670.1830.753

    McCarty's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarty posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.012 (91st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.9 yards ranked 127th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sported a 0.142 mark that ranked 66th on TOUR. He ranked 112th with a 64.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McCarty delivered a 0.274 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.10, and he ranked 28th by breaking par 24.00% of the time.
    • McCarty has accumulated 775 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 28th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the PGA Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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