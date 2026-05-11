Matt McCarty betting profile: PGA Championship
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Matt McCarty hits a tee shot on the eighth hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 09, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Matt McCarty missed the cut at last year's PGA Championship with a score of 4-over. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 PGA Championship.
McCarty's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-74
|+4
At the PGA Championship
- In McCarty's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
McCarty's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T10
|63-74-68-70
|-9
|133.333
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T9
|69-70-69-71
|-9
|137.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|61-69-63-69
|-26
|42.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T12
|69-71-66-68
|-10
|105.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T24
|72-73-72-69
|-2
|44.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|74-68-70-71
|-5
|12.800
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T41
|75-70-71-73
|+1
|18.750
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|70-69-69-69
|-7
|41.000
McCarty's recent performances
- McCarty has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 9-under.
- McCarty has an average of 0.014 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.461 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- McCarty has averaged 0.753 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|-0.012
|0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.142
|0.461
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|125
|-0.221
|-0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|45
|0.274
|0.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.183
|0.753
McCarty's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarty posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.012 (91st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.9 yards ranked 127th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sported a 0.142 mark that ranked 66th on TOUR. He ranked 112th with a 64.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarty delivered a 0.274 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.10, and he ranked 28th by breaking par 24.00% of the time.
- McCarty has accumulated 775 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 28th.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.