Akshay Bhatia betting profile: PGA Championship
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Akshay Bhatia looks over an upcoming tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 07, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Akshay Bhatia returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Bhatia looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Bhatia's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|2024
|MC
|73-70
|+1
At the PGA Championship
- In Bhatia's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Bhatia's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|68-70-74-70
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T23
|70-72-67-73
|-6
|40.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|73-63-69-70
|-9
|57.556
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|71-71-70-70
|-6
|80.556
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|P1
|70-66-68-69
|-15
|700.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T16
|68-71-67-68
|-10
|68.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T6
|65-64-68-72
|-19
|250.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T3
|68-67-67-67
|-15
|125.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
Bhatia's recent performances
- Bhatia has finished in the top-five twice and in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
- Bhatia has an average of -0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.218 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bhatia has averaged 0.651 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.234
|-0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|23
|0.422
|0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|28
|0.293
|0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|5
|0.703
|0.478
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|9
|1.184
|0.651
Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings
- Bhatia posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.234 (127th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards ranked 102nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bhatia sported a 0.422 mark that ranked 23rd on TOUR. He ranked 64th with a 66.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bhatia delivered a 0.703 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fourth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.67, and he ranked fourth by breaking par 26.78% of the time.
- Bhatia's 1,342 FedExCup Regular Season points ranked eighth on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.