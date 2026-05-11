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7H AGO

Akshay Bhatia betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Akshay Bhatia looks over an upcoming tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 07, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Akshay Bhatia looks over an upcoming tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 07, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Akshay Bhatia returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Bhatia looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Bhatia at the PGA Championship.

    Bhatia's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC70-74+2
    2024MC73-70+1

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Bhatia's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Bhatia's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3768-70-74-70-219.969
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT2370-72-67-73-640.000
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1673-63-69-70-957.556
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC73-77+6--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1371-71-70-70-680.556
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardP170-66-68-69-15700.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1668-71-67-68-1068.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT665-64-68-72-19250.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT368-67-67-67-15125.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-69+1--

    Bhatia's recent performances

    • Bhatia has finished in the top-five twice and in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
    • Bhatia has an average of -0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.218 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Bhatia has averaged 0.651 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.234-0.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green230.4220.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green280.2930.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting50.7030.478
    Average Strokes Gained: Total91.1840.651

    Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bhatia posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.234 (127th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards ranked 102nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bhatia sported a 0.422 mark that ranked 23rd on TOUR. He ranked 64th with a 66.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bhatia delivered a 0.703 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fourth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.67, and he ranked fourth by breaking par 26.78% of the time.
    • Bhatia's 1,342 FedExCup Regular Season points ranked eighth on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the PGA Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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