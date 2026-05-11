Akshay Bhatia betting profile: PGA Championship

Bhatia has finished in the top-five twice and in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.

Bhatia has an average of -0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.218 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.