Wyndham Clark betting profile: PGA Championship

Clark has two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 9-under.

Clark has an average of 0.014 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.034 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.