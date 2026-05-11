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7H AGO

Wyndham Clark betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Wyndham Clark of the United States reacts after making eagle on the 13th green during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Wyndham Clark of the United States reacts after making eagle on the 13th green during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Wyndham Clark returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Clark looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 50th.

    Latest odds for Clark at the PGA Championship.

    Clark's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5072-69-73-74+4
    2024MC71-75+4
    2023MC77-71+8
    2021T7575-74-72-77+10

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Clark's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Clark missed the cut in both 2024 and 2023 at this tournament.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Clark's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2065-68-64-68-2313.563
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1668-68-70-69-957.556
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2172-68-72-73-353.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-68+2--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4273-70-71-73-119.125
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT4167-68-72-74-318.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5869-70-71-72-68.750
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT3573-68-68-69-618.500
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT6570-69-73-76E3.700

    Clark's recent performances

    • Clark has two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 9-under.
    • Clark has an average of 0.014 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.034 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Clark has averaged -0.057 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Clark's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee103-0.1110.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green360.3190.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green500.164-0.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting142-0.4460.030
    Average Strokes Gained: Total96-0.073-0.057

    Clark's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clark posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.111 (103rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.8 yards ranked 42nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark sported a 0.319 mark that ranked 36th on TOUR. He ranked 80th with a 65.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Clark delivered a -0.446 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 78th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranked 21st by breaking par 24.69% of the time.
    • Clark has earned 248 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 79th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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