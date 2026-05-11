Wyndham Clark betting profile: PGA Championship
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Wyndham Clark of the United States reacts after making eagle on the 13th green during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Wyndham Clark returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Clark looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 50th.
Clark's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T50
|72-69-73-74
|+4
|2024
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|2023
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|2021
|T75
|75-74-72-77
|+10
At the PGA Championship
- In Clark's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 4-over.
- Clark missed the cut in both 2024 and 2023 at this tournament.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Clark's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T20
|65-68-64-68
|-23
|13.563
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|57.556
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|72-68-72-73
|-3
|53.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|73-70-71-73
|-1
|19.125
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T41
|67-68-72-74
|-3
|18.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T58
|69-70-71-72
|-6
|8.750
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T35
|73-68-68-69
|-6
|18.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T65
|70-69-73-76
|E
|3.700
Clark's recent performances
- Clark has two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 9-under.
- Clark has an average of 0.014 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.034 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Clark has averaged -0.057 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clark's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|-0.111
|0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.319
|0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|50
|0.164
|-0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|142
|-0.446
|0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|-0.073
|-0.057
Clark's advanced stats and rankings
- Clark posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.111 (103rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.8 yards ranked 42nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark sported a 0.319 mark that ranked 36th on TOUR. He ranked 80th with a 65.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Clark delivered a -0.446 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 78th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranked 21st by breaking par 24.69% of the time.
- Clark has earned 248 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 79th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.