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7H AGO

Michael Kim betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Michael Kim of the United States prepares to hit his approach shot on the 18th hole during the continuation of the third round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Michael Kim of the United States prepares to hit his approach shot on the 18th hole during the continuation of the third round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Michael Kim finished tied for 55th at five-over in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Kim at the PGA Championship.

    Kim's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5571-72-75-71+5

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 55th after posting a score of five-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT4869-72-72-71E13.313
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1874-71-65-71-755.600
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT2569-73-72-62-835.375
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC75-77+8--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT272-65-66-69-16208.333
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3074-69-70-69-222.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-81+10--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3375-69-71-72-125.300
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7268-70-71-79E5.250

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
    • Kim has an average of -0.539 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.196 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 0.791 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee154-0.504-0.539
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green101-0.0880.196
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green550.1340.316
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.4810.818
    Average Strokes Gained: Total870.0220.791

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.504 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.7 yards ranked 108th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a -0.088 mark that ranked 101st on TOUR. He ranked 150th with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim delivered a 0.481 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.93, and he ranked 57th by breaking par 22.72% of the time.
    • Kim has earned 431 FedExCup Regular Season points this year, ranking 55th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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