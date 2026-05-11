Michael Kim betting profile: PGA Championship
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Michael Kim of the United States prepares to hit his approach shot on the 18th hole during the continuation of the third round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Michael Kim finished tied for 55th at five-over in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 PGA Championship.
Kim's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T55
|71-72-75-71
|+5
At the PGA Championship
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 55th after posting a score of five-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T48
|69-72-72-71
|E
|13.313
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T18
|74-71-65-71
|-7
|55.600
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|69-73-72-62
|-8
|35.375
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T2
|72-65-66-69
|-16
|208.333
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|74-69-70-69
|-2
|22.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-81
|+10
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T33
|75-69-71-72
|-1
|25.300
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|72
|68-70-71-79
|E
|5.250
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.539 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.196 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.791 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|154
|-0.504
|-0.539
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|-0.088
|0.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|55
|0.134
|0.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.481
|0.818
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|0.022
|0.791
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.504 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.7 yards ranked 108th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a -0.088 mark that ranked 101st on TOUR. He ranked 150th with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a 0.481 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.93, and he ranked 57th by breaking par 22.72% of the time.
- Kim has earned 431 FedExCup Regular Season points this year, ranking 55th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.