Viktor Hovland betting profile: PGA Championship
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Viktor Hovland of Norway reacts to a tee shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 08, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Viktor Hovland finished third at eighteen-under in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship in 2024. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17 with his sights set on his first major championship victory at the 2026 PGA Championship.
Hovland's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T28
|69-71-72-71
|-1
|2024
|3
|68-66-66-66
|-18
|2023
|T2
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|2022
|T41
|70-70-75-70
|+5
|2021
|T30
|69-75-75-71
|+2
At the PGA Championship
- In Hovland's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Hovland's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for second at seven-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Hovland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T31
|69-73-69-70
|-3
|27.333
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|75-71-72-66
|-4
|18.023
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|64-65-73-76
|-6
|15.450
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T18
|75-71-71-67
|-4
|65.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|69-70-69-74
|-6
|80.556
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T13
|72-72-67-72
|-5
|90.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T41
|69-73-70-69
|-3
|18.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T58
|70-69-71-72
|-6
|8.750
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T10
|69-70-65-68
|-12
|70.000
Hovland's recent performances
- Hovland has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of twelve-under.
- Hovland has an average of 0.166 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.199 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hovland has averaged -0.082 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.162
|0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|43
|0.277
|-0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|44
|0.183
|-0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.051
|-0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.348
|-0.082
Hovland's advanced stats and rankings
- Hovland has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.162 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards ranks 105th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hovland sports a 0.277 mark that ranks 43rd on TOUR. He ranks 100th with a 64.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hovland has delivered a 0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.11, and he ranks 62nd by breaking par 22.51% of the time.
- Hovland has accumulated 394 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 59th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.