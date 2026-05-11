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7H AGO

Viktor Hovland betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Viktor Hovland of Norway reacts to a tee shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 08, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Viktor Hovland of Norway reacts to a tee shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 08, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Viktor Hovland finished third at eighteen-under in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship in 2024. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17 with his sights set on his first major championship victory at the 2026 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Hovland at the PGA Championship.

    Hovland's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2869-71-72-71-1
    2024368-66-66-66-18
    2023T268-67-70-68-7
    2022T4170-70-75-70+5
    2021T3069-75-75-71+2

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Hovland's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Hovland's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for second at seven-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Hovland's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3169-73-69-70-327.333
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3875-71-72-66-418.023
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4264-65-73-76-615.450
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1875-71-71-67-465.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1369-70-69-74-680.556
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1372-72-67-72-590.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT4169-73-70-69-318.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5870-69-71-72-68.750
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1069-70-65-68-1270.000

    Hovland's recent performances

    • Hovland has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of twelve-under.
    • Hovland has an average of 0.166 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.199 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hovland has averaged -0.082 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.1620.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green430.277-0.199
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green440.183-0.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting720.051-0.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Total540.348-0.082

    Hovland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hovland has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.162 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards ranks 105th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hovland sports a 0.277 mark that ranks 43rd on TOUR. He ranks 100th with a 64.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hovland has delivered a 0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.11, and he ranks 62nd by breaking par 22.51% of the time.
    • Hovland has accumulated 394 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 59th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the PGA Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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