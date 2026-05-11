Viktor Hovland betting profile: PGA Championship

Hovland has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of twelve-under.

Hovland has an average of 0.166 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.199 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.