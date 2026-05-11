Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: PGA Championship

Fleetwood has finished in the top ten six times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.

Fleetwood has an average of 0.281 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.251 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.112 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.