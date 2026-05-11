Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: PGA Championship
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Tommy Fleetwood of England hits a tee shot on the ninth hole during the final round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 10, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Tommy Fleetwood returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Fleetwood looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 41st.
Fleetwood's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T41
|70-70-76-70
|+2
|2024
|T26
|72-69-69-65
|-9
|2023
|T18
|72-71-68-71
|+2
|2022
|T5
|71-70-69-67
|-3
|2021
|MC
|76-75
|+7
At the PGA Championship
- In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 2-over.
- Fleetwood's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fifth at 3-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Fleetwood's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T5
|67-67-70-69
|-11
|266.667
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T23
|70-70-75-67
|-6
|40.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T52
|76-67-69-67
|-5
|11.500
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T33
|71-68-73-76
|E
|27.600
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T10
|67-70-71-69
|-11
|67.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T8
|69-70-73-68
|-8
|200.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|49
|76-69-76-73
|+6
|13.500
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T7
|69-66-70-67
|-12
|176.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T4
|67-68-67-66
|-20
|312.500
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|1
|64-63-67-68
|-18
|--
Fleetwood's recent performances
- Fleetwood has finished in the top ten six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
- Fleetwood has an average of 0.281 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.251 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.112 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fleetwood has averaged 0.812 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.356
|0.281
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.298
|0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|4
|0.518
|0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|-0.050
|0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|12
|1.122
|0.812
Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings
- Fleetwood posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.356 (33rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards ranked 105th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fleetwood sported a 0.298 mark that ranked 40th on TOUR. He ranked 67th with a 66.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Fleetwood delivered a 0.518 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him fourth on TOUR.
- On the greens, Fleetwood delivered a -0.050 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 89th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.14, and he ranked 46th by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
- Fleetwood has earned 1,115 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 11th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 12.81% ranked 16th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.