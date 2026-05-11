Tyrrell Hatton betting profile: PGA Championship

Hatton has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

Hatton has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.

Hatton has an average of 0.018 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.345 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.