Tyrrell Hatton betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Tyrrell Hatton of England plays his second shot on the 14th hole during day three of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 at Emirates Golf Club on January 24, 2026 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Tyrrell Hatton returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Hatton looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 60th at 6-over.
Hatton's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T60
|68-73-72-77
|+6
|2024
|T63
|71-69-68-73
|-3
|2023
|T15
|77-68-69-67
|+1
|2022
|T13
|70-68-74-68
|E
|2021
|T38
|71-75-73-72
|+3
At the PGA Championship
- In Hatton's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of 6-over.
- Hatton's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 13th at even par.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Hatton's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T3
|74-66-72-66
|-10
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|68-69-68-72
|-7
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T4
|73-70-68-72
|+3
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T60
|68-73-72-77
|+6
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T14
|69-70-75-71
|-3
|--
Hatton's recent performances
- Hatton has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- Hatton has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Hatton has an average of 0.018 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.345 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hatton has averaged 0.607 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hatton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.607
Hatton's advanced stats and rankings
- Hatton has posted a 70.83% Greens in Regulation rate in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 308.8 yards provides solid length off the tee.
- On the greens, Hatton has delivered a Putts Per Round average of 28.75 in 2026. He has broken par 25.00% of the time this season, while maintaining a 12.50% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hatton as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.