Tyler Collet betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Tyler Collet of the United States watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Tyler Collet returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Collet looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Tyler Collet's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|2024
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|2022
|MC
|79-71
|+10
|2021
|MC
|88-82
|+26
At the PGA Championship
- In Collet's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- Collet has missed the cut in each of his last four appearances at this tournament, dating back to 2021.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Tyler Collet's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T75
|69-73-71-75
|+4
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
Tyler Collet's recent performances
- Collet's best finish over his last 10 appearances was a tie for 75th at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished at 4-over.
- He has an average of -0.659 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Collet has an average of -0.447 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.198 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tyler Collet's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.307
|-0.659
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.494
|-0.447
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.378
|-0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.346
|0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.076
|-1.198
Tyler Collet's advanced stats and rankings
- Collet posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.307 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 269.1 yards shows room for improvement.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Collet sported a -1.494 mark. He had a 56.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Collet delivered a 0.346 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.75 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 12.50% of the time with a 15.28% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Collet as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.