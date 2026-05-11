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Tyler Collet betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tyler Collet of the United States watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Tyler Collet of the United States watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Tyler Collet returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Collet looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Collet at the PGA Championship.

    Tyler Collet's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC73-78+9
    2024MC73-72+3
    2022MC79-71+10
    2021MC88-82+26

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Collet's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
    • Collet has missed the cut in each of his last four appearances at this tournament, dating back to 2021.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Tyler Collet's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT7569-73-71-75+4--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-78+9--

    Tyler Collet's recent performances

    • Collet's best finish over his last 10 appearances was a tie for 75th at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished at 4-over.
    • He has an average of -0.659 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Collet has an average of -0.447 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.198 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Tyler Collet's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.307-0.659
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.494-0.447
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.378-0.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.3460.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.076-1.198

    Tyler Collet's advanced stats and rankings

    • Collet posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.307 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 269.1 yards shows room for improvement.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Collet sported a -1.494 mark. He had a 56.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Collet delivered a 0.346 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.75 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 12.50% of the time with a 15.28% Bogey Avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Collet as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

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    R4
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    -15

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    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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