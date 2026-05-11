Sam Burns betting profile: PGA Championship
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Sam Burns reacts to a tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 07, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Sam Burns finished tied for 19th at -2 in last year's PGA Championship. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 PGA Championship.
Burns's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T19
|73-70-72-67
|-2
|2024
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|2023
|MC
|74-80
|+14
|2022
|T20
|71-67-71-72
|+1
|2021
|WD
|-
At the PGA Championship
- In Burns's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 19th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Burns's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 19th at 2-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Burns's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|74-69-75-64
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|76-68-72-68
|-4
|18.023
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|70-69-65-71
|-9
|57.556
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T7
|67-71-68-73
|-9
|237.500
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T21
|65-72-69-66
|-8
|37.429
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|76-68-69-69
|-6
|80.556
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T6
|63-67-72-67
|-19
|250.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
Burns's recent performances
- Burns has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 19-under.
- Burns has an average of 0.149 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.122 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Burns has averaged 0.356 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Burns's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|52
|0.218
|0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.144
|-0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|145
|-0.304
|-0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.627
|0.516
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.397
|0.356
Burns's advanced stats and rankings
- Burns posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.218 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.7 yards ranked 20th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burns sported a -0.144 mark that ranked 111th on TOUR. He ranked 52nd with a 67.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Burns delivered a 0.627 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 10th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.37, and he ranked 14th by breaking par 25.15% of the time.
- Burns has accumulated 726 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 30th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.