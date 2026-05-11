Tom McKibbin betting profile: PGA Championship
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Tom McKibbin of Northern Ireland react following his second shot on the 13th hole on day two of the Turkish Airlines Open 2026 at National Golf Club on May 01, 2026 in Belek, Turkey. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Tom McKibbin finished tied for 50th at 4-over when he last competed in this tournament. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with hopes of improving upon his previous performance at the 2026 PGA Championship.
McKibbin's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T50
|70-71-74-73
|+4
At the PGA Championship
- In McKibbin's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 4-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
McKibbin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T50
|70-71-74-73
|+4
|13.050
McKibbin's recent performances
- McKibbin's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 50th with a score of 4-over.
- McKibbin has an average of 0.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.257 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- McKibbin has averaged 0.108 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McKibbin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.108
McKibbin's advanced stats and rankings
- McKibbin posted a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate during the 2026 season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.3 yards provided solid length off the tee.
- McKibbin averaged 34.50 Putts Per Round during the 2026 season.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate stood at 27.78%, while he broke par 11.11% of the time during the 2026 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for McKibbin as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.