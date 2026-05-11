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Tom McKibbin betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Tom McKibbin of Northern Ireland react following his second shot on the 13th hole on day two of the Turkish Airlines Open 2026 at National Golf Club on May 01, 2026 in Belek, Turkey. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Tom McKibbin of Northern Ireland react following his second shot on the 13th hole on day two of the Turkish Airlines Open 2026 at National Golf Club on May 01, 2026 in Belek, Turkey. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

    Tom McKibbin finished tied for 50th at 4-over when he last competed in this tournament. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with hopes of improving upon his previous performance at the 2026 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for McKibbin at the PGA Championship.

    McKibbin's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5070-71-74-73+4

    At the PGA Championship

    • In McKibbin's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    McKibbin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC75-76+7--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5070-71-74-73+413.050

    McKibbin's recent performances

    • McKibbin's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 50th with a score of 4-over.
    • McKibbin has an average of 0.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.257 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • McKibbin has averaged 0.108 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McKibbin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.251
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.108

    McKibbin's advanced stats and rankings

    • McKibbin posted a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate during the 2026 season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.3 yards provided solid length off the tee.
    • McKibbin averaged 34.50 Putts Per Round during the 2026 season.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate stood at 27.78%, while he broke par 11.11% of the time during the 2026 season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McKibbin as of the start of the PGA Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

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    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
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    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

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    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
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    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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