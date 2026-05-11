Cameron Smith betting profile: PGA Championship

Smith's best finish among his last ten tournament performances was at the Masters Tournament, where he missed the cut with a score of 5-over.

He has averaged -0.191 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Smith has averaged -0.521 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has averaged 0.334 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Smith has averaged 0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.