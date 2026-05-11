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7H AGO

Cameron Smith betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cameron Smith of Australia lines up a putt on the 18th green during the first round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Cameron Smith of Australia lines up a putt on the 18th green during the first round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

    Cameron Smith shot 7-over and missed the cut the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Smith at the PGA Championship.

    Smith's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC78-71+7
    2024T6368-70-70-73-3
    2023T972-72-70-65-1
    2022T1368-70-73-69E
    2021T5972-73-73-77+7

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Smith's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Smith's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for ninth at 1-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Smith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC74-77+7--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-78+8--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC71-78+5--

    Smith's recent performances

    • Smith's best finish among his last ten tournament performances was at the Masters Tournament, where he missed the cut with a score of 5-over.
    • He has averaged -0.191 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Smith has averaged -0.521 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.334 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Smith has averaged 0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.241 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Smith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.521
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.334
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.241

    Smith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smith posted a 41.67% Greens in Regulation Percentage this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.5 yards shows his current form.
    • He has averaged 27.50 putts per round in 2026.
    • Smith's Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 30.56% for the current season.
    • His Par Breakers percentage is 13.89% for 2026.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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