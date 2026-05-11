Thomas Detry betting profile: PGA Championship

Detry has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 12-under.

Detry has an average of -0.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.438 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.331 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.332 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.