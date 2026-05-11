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6H AGO

Thomas Detry betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Thomas Detry of Belgium plays his second shot on the first hole on Day Two of the Nedbank Golf Challenge in honour of Gary Player 2026 at Gary Player CC on December 05, 2025 in Sun City, South Africa. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Thomas Detry of Belgium plays his second shot on the first hole on Day Two of the Nedbank Golf Challenge in honour of Gary Player 2026 at Gary Player CC on December 05, 2025 in Sun City, South Africa. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

    Thomas Detry missed the cut at 4-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with his sights set on improving his position at the 2026 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Detry at the PGA Championship.

    Detry's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC74-72+4
    2024T466-67-70-66-15
    2023T4074-71-73-68+6
    2021MC76-75+7

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Detry's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Detry's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for fourth at 15-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Detry's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4673-74-75-75+17--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3867-69-68-73-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-71+1--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4572-71-70-70-115.750
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT7168-70-73-72+32.850
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT6370-74-74-67+57.375
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2369-73-73-73+842.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1866-70-65-67-1244.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3974-74-74-73+719.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+4--

    Detry's recent performances

    • Detry has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 12-under.
    • Detry has an average of -0.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.438 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.331 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.332 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Detry has averaged -1.198 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Detry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.438
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.331
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.332
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.198

    Detry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Detry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.097 in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Detry sported a -0.438 mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Detry delivered a -0.332 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
    • Detry averaged -1.198 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

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    -2

    -15

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    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

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    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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