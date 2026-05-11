Thomas Detry betting profile: PGA Championship
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Thomas Detry of Belgium plays his second shot on the first hole on Day Two of the Nedbank Golf Challenge in honour of Gary Player 2026 at Gary Player CC on December 05, 2025 in Sun City, South Africa. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Thomas Detry missed the cut at 4-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with his sights set on improving his position at the 2026 PGA Championship.
Detry's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|2024
|T4
|66-67-70-66
|-15
|2023
|T40
|74-71-73-68
|+6
|2021
|MC
|76-75
|+7
At the PGA Championship
- In Detry's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Detry's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for fourth at 15-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Detry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|46
|73-74-75-75
|+17
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T38
|67-69-68-73
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T45
|72-71-70-70
|-1
|15.750
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T71
|68-70-73-72
|+3
|2.850
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T63
|70-74-74-67
|+5
|7.375
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|69-73-73-73
|+8
|42.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T18
|66-70-65-67
|-12
|44.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T39
|74-74-74-73
|+7
|19.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
Detry's recent performances
- Detry has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 12-under.
- Detry has an average of -0.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.438 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.331 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.332 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Detry has averaged -1.198 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Detry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.198
Detry's advanced stats and rankings
- Detry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.097 in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Detry sported a -0.438 mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Detry delivered a -0.332 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
- Detry averaged -1.198 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.