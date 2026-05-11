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7H AGO

Taylor Pendrith betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Pendrith of Canada and Mackenzie Hughes of Canada look on while playing the 14th hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 08, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Taylor Pendrith of Canada and Mackenzie Hughes of Canada look on while playing the 14th hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 08, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Taylor Pendrith finished tied for fifth at 5-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with hopes of improving upon that strong showing in the 2026 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Pendrith at the PGA Championship.

    Pendrith's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T569-70-72-68-5
    2024MC72-71+1
    2023T2970-69-74-72+5

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 5-under.
    • His best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for fifth at 5-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Pendrith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3771-71-70-70-219.969
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3871-67-76-70-418.023
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC62-74-8--
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7174-75-72-63E5.250
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-72+7--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC76-73+7--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4674-69-72-73E16.125
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3873-73-71-71E21.083
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT4569-70-73-71-116.125
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3471-69-69-67-1225.167

    Pendrith's recent performances

    • His best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 12-under.
    • Pendrith has an average of 0.066 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.141 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Pendrith has averaged -0.967 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee390.3240.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green95-0.046-0.141
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green830.022-0.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting156-0.604-0.607
    Average Strokes Gained: Total113-0.305-0.967

    Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pendrith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.324 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.6 yards ranks 30th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sports a -0.046 mark that ranks 95th on TOUR. He ranks 35th with a 67.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pendrith delivered a -0.604 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 153rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.54, and he ranks 98th by breaking par 21.54% of the time.
    • Pendrith has earned 208 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 92nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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