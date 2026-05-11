Taylor Pendrith betting profile: PGA Championship
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Taylor Pendrith of Canada and Mackenzie Hughes of Canada look on while playing the 14th hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 08, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Taylor Pendrith finished tied for fifth at 5-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with hopes of improving upon that strong showing in the 2026 PGA Championship.
Pendrith's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T5
|69-70-72-68
|-5
|2024
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|2023
|T29
|70-69-74-72
|+5
At the PGA Championship
- In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 5-under.
- His best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for fifth at 5-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Pendrith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|71-71-70-70
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|71-67-76-70
|-4
|18.023
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|62-74
|-8
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T71
|74-75-72-63
|E
|5.250
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T46
|74-69-72-73
|E
|16.125
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T38
|73-73-71-71
|E
|21.083
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T45
|69-70-73-71
|-1
|16.125
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T34
|71-69-69-67
|-12
|25.167
Pendrith's recent performances
- His best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 12-under.
- Pendrith has an average of 0.066 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.141 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith has averaged -0.967 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|39
|0.324
|0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|-0.046
|-0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|83
|0.022
|-0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.604
|-0.607
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.305
|-0.967
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.324 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.6 yards ranks 30th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sports a -0.046 mark that ranks 95th on TOUR. He ranks 35th with a 67.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pendrith delivered a -0.604 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 153rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.54, and he ranks 98th by breaking par 21.54% of the time.
- Pendrith has earned 208 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 92nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.