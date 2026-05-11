Chris Gotterup betting profile: PGA Championship
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Chris Gotterup hits an approach shot on the ninth hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 09, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Chris Gotterup missed the cut at the 2024 PGA Championship after posting rounds of 74-71. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 PGA Championship.
Gotterup's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|74-71
|+3
At the PGA Championship
- In Gotterup's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Gotterup's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T14
|72-71-65-69
|-7
|90.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|73-71-69-71
|-4
|18.023
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|70-72-69-65
|-8
|35.375
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T24
|72-69-72-73
|-2
|44.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T6
|68-69-65-65
|-13
|88.750
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T56
|71-73-68-78
|+2
|10.750
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T18
|69-71-69-76
|-3
|54.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|64-71-70-72
|-11
|19.969
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|1
|63-71-70-64
|-16
|500.000
Gotterup's recent performances
- Gotterup has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- Gotterup has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
- Gotterup has an average of 0.452 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.129 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.153 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.636 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gotterup has averaged 0.806 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|14
|0.522
|0.452
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|54
|0.234
|-0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|65
|0.086
|-0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.250
|0.636
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|1.092
|0.806
Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings
- Gotterup posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.522 (14th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.6 yards ranks fifth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup sports a 0.234 mark that ranks 54th on TOUR. He ranks 44th with a 67.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gotterup delivers a 0.250 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.37, and he ranks 20th by breaking par 24.76% of the time.
- Gotterup's Strokes Gained: Total average of 1.092 ranks 14th on TOUR this season. He has accumulated 1,407 FedExCup Regular Season points (sixth).
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.