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7H AGO

Chris Gotterup betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chris Gotterup hits an approach shot on the ninth hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 09, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Chris Gotterup hits an approach shot on the ninth hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 09, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Chris Gotterup missed the cut at the 2024 PGA Championship after posting rounds of 74-71. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Gotterup at the PGA Championship.

    Gotterup's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC74-71+3

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Gotterup's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Gotterup's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1472-71-65-69-790.000
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3873-71-69-71-418.023
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT2570-72-69-65-835.375
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2472-69-72-73-244.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT668-69-65-65-1388.750
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5671-73-68-78+210.750
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1869-71-69-76-354.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC71-74+3--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3764-71-70-72-1119.969
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix Open163-71-70-64-16500.000

    Gotterup's recent performances

    • Gotterup has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • Gotterup has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
    • Gotterup has an average of 0.452 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.129 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.153 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.636 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gotterup has averaged 0.806 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140.5220.452
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green540.234-0.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green650.086-0.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting480.2500.636
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141.0920.806

    Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gotterup posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.522 (14th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.6 yards ranks fifth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup sports a 0.234 mark that ranks 54th on TOUR. He ranks 44th with a 67.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gotterup delivers a 0.250 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.37, and he ranks 20th by breaking par 24.76% of the time.
    • Gotterup's Strokes Gained: Total average of 1.092 ranks 14th on TOUR this season. He has accumulated 1,407 FedExCup Regular Season points (sixth).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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