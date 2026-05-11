Chris Gotterup betting profile: PGA Championship

Gotterup has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

Gotterup has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.

Gotterup has an average of 0.452 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.129 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.153 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.636 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.