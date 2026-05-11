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7H AGO

J.J. Spaun betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

J.J. Spaun hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the final round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 10, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

J.J. Spaun hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the final round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 10, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    J.J. Spaun finished tied for 37th at the PGA Championship in 2025, shooting 1-over. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with hopes of improving upon his recent performance in the 2026 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Spaun at the PGA Championship.

    Spaun's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3771-68-72-74+1
    2023MC74-75+9
    2022MC72-73+5

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Spaun's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Spaun's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT569-70-65-69-11266.667
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1472-69-72-67-885.000
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT2569-69-68-70-835.375
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC74-75+5--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas Open169-69-66-67-17500.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC77-71+6--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2471-72-68-73-447.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-74+3--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC74-72+4--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4570-73-67-68-1015.750

    Spaun's recent performances

    • Spaun has finished in the top five twice and in the top twenty three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
    • Spaun has an average of 0.490 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.891 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Spaun has averaged 1.513 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee410.2970.490
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90.6520.891
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green690.0580.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting145-0.4740.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Total430.5341.513

    Spaun's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spaun has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.297 (41st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranks 99th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spaun sports a 0.652 mark that ranks ninth on TOUR. He ranks 46th with a 67.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Spaun has delivered a -0.474 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 125th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05, and he ranks 73rd by breaking par 22.08% of the time.
    • Spaun currently sits 18th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 962 points this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the PGA Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Betting Profile
    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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