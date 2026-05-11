J.J. Spaun betting profile: PGA Championship

Spaun has finished in the top five twice and in the top twenty three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.

Spaun has an average of 0.490 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.891 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.