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7H AGO

Sungjae Im betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Sungjae Im of South Korea looks on while playing the 15th hole during the final round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 10, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Sungjae Im of South Korea looks on while playing the 15th hole during the final round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 10, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Sungjae Im missed the cut at the PGA Championship in each of his last three appearances from 2023-2025. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Im at the PGA Championship.

    Im's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC73-74+5
    2024MC73-72+3
    2023MC80-73+13
    2021T1770-72-73-73E

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Im's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Im's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 17th at even par.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Im's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT564-69-70-70-11266.667
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6570-77-73-70+26.375
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4266-72-70-70-615.450
    April 12, 2026Masters Tournament4676-69-69-77+317.250
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6067-70-72-70-14.600
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT464-69-69-74-8115.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC76-72+4--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2071-70-67-68-8--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2768-67-77-68E--

    Im's recent performances

    • Im has two top-five finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
    • Im has an average of 0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.391 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Im has an average of 0.422 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.188 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Im has averaged 0.006 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Im's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.0650.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.397-0.391
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110.4010.422
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting670.098-0.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Total700.1670.006

    Im's advanced stats and rankings

    • Im posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.065 (74th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.2 yards ranked 82nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im sported a -0.397 mark that ranked 138th on TOUR. He ranked 148th with a 61.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Im excelled around the green this season with a 0.401 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that ranked 11th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Im delivered a 0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.14, and he ranked 132nd by breaking par 20.24% of the time.
    • Im has earned 425 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 56th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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