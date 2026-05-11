Sungjae Im betting profile: PGA Championship
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Sungjae Im of South Korea looks on while playing the 15th hole during the final round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 10, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Sungjae Im missed the cut at the PGA Championship in each of his last three appearances from 2023-2025. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 PGA Championship.
Im's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|2024
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|2023
|MC
|80-73
|+13
|2021
|T17
|70-72-73-73
|E
At the PGA Championship
- In Im's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Im's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 17th at even par.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Im's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T5
|64-69-70-70
|-11
|266.667
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T65
|70-77-73-70
|+2
|6.375
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|66-72-70-70
|-6
|15.450
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|46
|76-69-69-77
|+3
|17.250
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T60
|67-70-72-70
|-1
|4.600
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T4
|64-69-69-74
|-8
|115.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|71-70-67-68
|-8
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T27
|68-67-77-68
|E
|--
Im's recent performances
- Im has two top-five finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
- Im has an average of 0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.391 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Im has an average of 0.422 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.188 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Im has averaged 0.006 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.065
|0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.397
|-0.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|11
|0.401
|0.422
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.098
|-0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.167
|0.006
Im's advanced stats and rankings
- Im posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.065 (74th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.2 yards ranked 82nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im sported a -0.397 mark that ranked 138th on TOUR. He ranked 148th with a 61.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Im excelled around the green this season with a 0.401 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that ranked 11th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Im delivered a 0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.14, and he ranked 132nd by breaking par 20.24% of the time.
- Im has earned 425 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 56th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.