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6H AGO

Ben Griffin betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Ben Griffin hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 07, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Ben Griffin hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 07, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Ben Griffin finished tied for eighth at last year's PGA Championship with a score of 4-under. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17, 2026 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the PGA Championship.

    Griffin's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T870-69-72-69-4
    2024WD73--
    2023MC75-72+7

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Griffin's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Griffin's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for eighth at 4-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Griffin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT6369-73-75-70+37.375
    May 3, 2026Cadillac Championship370-70-68-68-12350.000
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1065-69-61-67-2642.000
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3369-67-72-69-723.250
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3372-69-70-77E27.600
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2870-68-68-67-723.955
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-78+4--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-75+3--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT4173-68-71-69-318.750

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished third with a score of 12-under.
    • Griffin has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.598 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin has averaged 0.153 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee118-0.1780.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green135-0.379-0.598
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green80.4160.196
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.3790.540
    Average Strokes Gained: Total620.2380.153

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.178 (118th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.5 yards ranked 110th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sported a -0.379 mark that ranked 135th on TOUR. He ranked 89th with a 65.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Griffin excelled in the short game with a 0.416 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that ranked eighth on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Griffin delivered a 0.379 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.13.
    • Griffin has accumulated 618 FedExCup Regular Season points (39th) and ranked 70th by breaking par 22.34% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the PGA Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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