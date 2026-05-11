Ben Griffin betting profile: PGA Championship

Griffin has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished third with a score of 12-under.

Griffin has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.598 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.