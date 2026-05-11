Ben Griffin betting profile: PGA Championship
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Ben Griffin hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 07, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Ben Griffin finished tied for eighth at last year's PGA Championship with a score of 4-under. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17, 2026 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 PGA Championship.
Griffin's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T8
|70-69-72-69
|-4
|2024
|WD
|73
|--
|2023
|MC
|75-72
|+7
At the PGA Championship
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 4-under.
- Griffin's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for eighth at 4-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T63
|69-73-75-70
|+3
|7.375
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|3
|70-70-68-68
|-12
|350.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|65-69-61-67
|-26
|42.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|69-67-72-69
|-7
|23.250
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T33
|72-69-70-77
|E
|27.600
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|70-68-68-67
|-7
|23.955
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T41
|73-68-71-69
|-3
|18.750
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished third with a score of 12-under.
- Griffin has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.598 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged 0.153 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.178
|0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.379
|-0.598
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|8
|0.416
|0.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.379
|0.540
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.238
|0.153
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.178 (118th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.5 yards ranked 110th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sported a -0.379 mark that ranked 135th on TOUR. He ranked 89th with a 65.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Griffin excelled in the short game with a 0.416 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that ranked eighth on TOUR.
- On the greens, Griffin delivered a 0.379 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.13.
- Griffin has accumulated 618 FedExCup Regular Season points (39th) and ranked 70th by breaking par 22.34% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.