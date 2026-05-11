Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: PGA Championship
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Sudarshan Yellamaraju of Canada plays his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 01, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Sudarshan Yellamaraju has not competed in the PGA Championship in the last five years. The tournament takes place at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania from May 14-17, 2026.
At the PGA Championship
- This is Yellamaraju's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Yellamaraju's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T19
|71-69-69-70
|-5
|51.8
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|74-66-75-68
|-5
|27.4
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|34
|65-69-67-70
|-17
|3.5
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T52
|74-66-71-68
|-5
|11.5
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T14
|69-73-66-70
|-10
|51.0
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T6
|69-66-65-67
|-13
|88.8
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T5
|73-72-66-68
|-9
|275.0
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T37
|73-69-69-70
|-7
|10.6
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T17
|68-72-68-68
|-8
|46.0
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T54
|74-64-70-73
|-3
|5.8
Yellamaraju's recent performances
- Yellamaraju has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- Yellamaraju has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- Yellamaraju has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 9-under.
- Yellamaraju has an average of 0.183 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.210 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Yellamaraju has averaged 0.412 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yellamaraju's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.369
|0.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.412
|0.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|107
|-0.089
|0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.298
|-0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|0.990
|0.412
Yellamaraju's advanced stats and rankings
- Yellamaraju posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.369 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.6 yards ranked 21st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yellamaraju sported a 0.412 mark that ranked 26th on TOUR. He ranked 54th with a 67.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yellamaraju delivered a 0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.09, and he ranked 12th by breaking par 25.30% of the time.
- Yellamaraju has accumulated 631 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 38th. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 12.88% ranks 20th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yellamaraju as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.