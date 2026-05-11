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7H AGO

Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Sudarshan Yellamaraju of Canada plays his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 01, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Sudarshan Yellamaraju of Canada plays his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 01, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Sudarshan Yellamaraju has not competed in the PGA Championship in the last five years. The tournament takes place at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania from May 14-17, 2026.

    Latest odds for Yellamaraju at the PGA Championship.

    At the PGA Championship

    • This is Yellamaraju's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Yellamaraju's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1971-69-69-70-551.8
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3074-66-75-68-527.4
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New Orleans3465-69-67-70-173.5
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT5274-66-71-68-511.5
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1469-73-66-70-1051.0
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT669-66-65-67-1388.8
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT573-72-66-68-9275.0
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT3773-69-69-70-710.6
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1768-72-68-68-846.0
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT5474-64-70-73-35.8

    Yellamaraju's recent performances

    • Yellamaraju has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • Yellamaraju has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • Yellamaraju has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 9-under.
    • Yellamaraju has an average of 0.183 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.210 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Yellamaraju has averaged 0.412 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Yellamaraju's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee310.3690.183
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green260.4120.210
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green107-0.0890.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting400.298-0.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180.9900.412

    Yellamaraju's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yellamaraju posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.369 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.6 yards ranked 21st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yellamaraju sported a 0.412 mark that ranked 26th on TOUR. He ranked 54th with a 67.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Yellamaraju delivered a 0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.09, and he ranked 12th by breaking par 25.30% of the time.
    • Yellamaraju has accumulated 631 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 38th. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 12.88% ranks 20th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yellamaraju as of the start of the PGA Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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