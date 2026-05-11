Stewart Cink betting profile: PGA Championship

Cink has finished in the top 10 eight times over his last ten appearances.

Cink has finished in the top five seven times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Regions Tradition, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.

Cink has an average of 0.026 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.229 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.