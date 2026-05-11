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5H AGO

Stewart Cink betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Stewart Cink looks on after playing a shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Insperity Invitational 2026 at The Woodlands Golf Club on May 08, 2026 in The Woodlands, Texas. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Stewart Cink looks on after playing a shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Insperity Invitational 2026 at The Woodlands Golf Club on May 08, 2026 in The Woodlands, Texas. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

    Stewart Cink returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Cink looks to improve upon his performance from 2022 where he finished tied for 23rd at 2-over.

    Latest odds for Cink at the PGA Championship.

    Cink's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T2369-68-71-74+2
    2021T3071-76-74-69+2

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Cink's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2022, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Cink's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Insperity InvitationalT568-68-70-10--
    May 3, 2026Regions Tradition165-65-71-69-18--
    April 26, 2026Mitsubishi Electric Classic4+11, +5, +19--
    April 19, 2026Senior PGA Championship169-67-70-63-19--
    March 29, 2026Hoag Classic166-62-66-19--
    March 22, 2026Cologuard ClassicT667-68-67-11--
    March 8, 2026James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame InvitationalT267-72-70-7--
    Jan. 24, 2026Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai166-63-64-23--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC75-71+4--

    Cink's recent performances

    • Cink has finished in the top 10 eight times over his last ten appearances.
    • Cink has finished in the top five seven times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Regions Tradition, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
    • Cink has an average of 0.026 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.229 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Cink has averaged -0.094 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cink's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.094

    Cink's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cink has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.026 in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Cink has averaged -0.229 in his past five starts.
    • Around the greens, Cink has delivered a 0.247 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Cink has averaged -0.139 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five starts.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cink as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

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    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
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    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
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    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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