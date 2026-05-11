Stewart Cink betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Stewart Cink looks on after playing a shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Insperity Invitational 2026 at The Woodlands Golf Club on May 08, 2026 in The Woodlands, Texas. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
Stewart Cink returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Cink looks to improve upon his performance from 2022 where he finished tied for 23rd at 2-over.
Cink's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T23
|69-68-71-74
|+2
|2021
|T30
|71-76-74-69
|+2
At the PGA Championship
- In Cink's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2022, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 2-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Cink's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Insperity Invitational
|T5
|68-68-70
|-10
|--
|May 3, 2026
|Regions Tradition
|1
|65-65-71-69
|-18
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Mitsubishi Electric Classic
|4
|+11, +5, +19
|--
|April 19, 2026
|Senior PGA Championship
|1
|69-67-70-63
|-19
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Hoag Classic
|1
|66-62-66
|-19
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Cologuard Classic
|T6
|67-68-67
|-11
|--
|March 8, 2026
|James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational
|T2
|67-72-70
|-7
|--
|Jan. 24, 2026
|Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai
|1
|66-63-64
|-23
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
Cink's recent performances
- Cink has finished in the top 10 eight times over his last ten appearances.
- Cink has finished in the top five seven times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Regions Tradition, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
- Cink has an average of 0.026 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.229 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Cink has averaged -0.094 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cink's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.094
Cink's advanced stats and rankings
- Cink has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.026 in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Cink has averaged -0.229 in his past five starts.
- Around the greens, Cink has delivered a 0.247 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Cink has averaged -0.139 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cink as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.