Steven Fisk betting profile: PGA Championship

Fisk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.142 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.4 yards ranked 55th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk sported a -0.167 mark that ranked 116th on TOUR. He ranked 70th with a 66.07% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Fisk delivered a 0.146 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.32, and he ranked 121st by breaking par 20.72% of the time.