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Steven Fisk betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Steven Fisk of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Steven Fisk of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Steven Fisk will tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17 in the 2026 PGA Championship. This marks his first time competing in this tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Fisk at the PGA Championship.

    At the PGA Championship

    • This is Fisk's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Fisk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3870-72-66-70-69.333
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1269-67-67-71-10105.000
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT5466-70-73-76-35.860
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT4868-69-67-72-49.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6275-71-75-72+57.875
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3769-70-69-71-518.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6070-70-74-69-57.875
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-68-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-72-68-8--

    Fisk's recent performances

    • Fisk has one top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
    • Fisk has an average of 0.129 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past 5 tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.028 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past 5 tournaments.
    • Fisk has averaged 0.308 Strokes Gained: Total in his past 5 tournaments.

    Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee115-0.1420.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.167-0.028
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green820.024-0.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.1460.278
    Average Strokes Gained: Total99-0.1380.308

    Fisk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fisk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.142 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.4 yards ranked 55th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk sported a -0.167 mark that ranked 116th on TOUR. He ranked 70th with a 66.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fisk delivered a 0.146 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.32, and he ranked 121st by breaking par 20.72% of the time.
    • Fisk has earned 163 FedExCup Regular Season points (112th) this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.66% that ranks 37th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    K. Reitan
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    -15
    R4
    -2

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    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

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    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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