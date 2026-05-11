Steven Fisk betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Steven Fisk of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Steven Fisk will tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17 in the 2026 PGA Championship. This marks his first time competing in this tournament in the past five years.
At the PGA Championship
- This is Fisk's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Fisk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T38
|70-72-66-70
|-6
|9.333
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T12
|69-67-67-71
|-10
|105.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T54
|66-70-73-76
|-3
|5.860
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T48
|68-69-67-72
|-4
|9.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T62
|75-71-75-72
|+5
|7.875
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T37
|69-70-69-71
|-5
|18.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T60
|70-70-74-69
|-5
|7.875
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-72-68
|-8
|--
Fisk's recent performances
- Fisk has one top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
- Fisk has an average of 0.129 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past 5 tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.028 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past 5 tournaments.
- Fisk has averaged 0.308 Strokes Gained: Total in his past 5 tournaments.
Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|115
|-0.142
|0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.167
|-0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|82
|0.024
|-0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.146
|0.278
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|-0.138
|0.308
Fisk's advanced stats and rankings
- Fisk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.142 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.4 yards ranked 55th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk sported a -0.167 mark that ranked 116th on TOUR. He ranked 70th with a 66.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fisk delivered a 0.146 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.32, and he ranked 121st by breaking par 20.72% of the time.
- Fisk has earned 163 FedExCup Regular Season points (112th) this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.66% that ranks 37th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.