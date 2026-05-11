PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Jake Knapp betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jake Knapp of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the second round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 17, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Jake Knapp of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the second round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 17, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Jake Knapp missed the cut in both of his previous appearances at the PGA Championship, posting scores of 2-over in 2024 and 2025. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with his sights set on making his first weekend at this major championship.

    Latest odds for Knapp at the PGA Championship.

    Jake Knapp's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC73-71+2
    2024MC75-69+2

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Knapp's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Jake Knapp's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7471-75-69-71+24.5
    April 12, 2026Masters Tournament1173-69-69-70-7155
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT669-65-71-62-1388.75
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis Invitational673-65-67-66-13275
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT866-67-66-71-18147.5
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix Open867-69-66-68-1485
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT566-70-70-67-15105
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1166-68-70-66-1067.5
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6272-70-70-73+5--

    Jake Knapp's recent performances

    • Knapp has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
    • Knapp has an average of -0.192 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.474 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Knapp has averaged 0.464 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Jake Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.207-0.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green220.4480.474
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green700.057-0.145
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting30.7440.327
    Average Strokes Gained: Total61.4560.464

    Jake Knapp's advanced stats and rankings

    • Knapp posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.207 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.8 yards ranked ninth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knapp sported a 0.448 mark that ranked 22nd on TOUR. He ranked 76th with a 66.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Knapp delivered a 0.744 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.74, and he ranked seventh by breaking par 25.98% of the time.
    • Knapp has earned 928 FedExCup Regular Season points (21st) and posted a 1.456 Strokes Gained: Total mark (sixth) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    May 11, 2026

    Ludvig Åberg betting profile: PGA Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    May 11, 2026

    Steven Fisk betting profile: PGA Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    May 11, 2026

    Nick Taylor betting profile: PGA Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW