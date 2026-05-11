Jake Knapp betting profile: PGA Championship
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Jake Knapp of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the second round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 17, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Jake Knapp missed the cut in both of his previous appearances at the PGA Championship, posting scores of 2-over in 2024 and 2025. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with his sights set on making his first weekend at this major championship.
Jake Knapp's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|2024
|MC
|75-69
|+2
At the PGA Championship
- In Knapp's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Jake Knapp's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T74
|71-75-69-71
|+2
|4.5
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|11
|73-69-69-70
|-7
|155
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T6
|69-65-71-62
|-13
|88.75
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|6
|73-65-67-66
|-13
|275
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T8
|66-67-66-71
|-18
|147.5
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|67-69-66-68
|-14
|85
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T5
|66-70-70-67
|-15
|105
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T11
|66-68-70-66
|-10
|67.5
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T62
|72-70-70-73
|+5
|--
Jake Knapp's recent performances
- Knapp has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
- Knapp has an average of -0.192 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.474 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Knapp has averaged 0.464 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jake Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.207
|-0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|22
|0.448
|0.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|70
|0.057
|-0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3
|0.744
|0.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|1.456
|0.464
Jake Knapp's advanced stats and rankings
- Knapp posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.207 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.8 yards ranked ninth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knapp sported a 0.448 mark that ranked 22nd on TOUR. He ranked 76th with a 66.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Knapp delivered a 0.744 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.74, and he ranked seventh by breaking par 25.98% of the time.
- Knapp has earned 928 FedExCup Regular Season points (21st) and posted a 1.456 Strokes Gained: Total mark (sixth) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.