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6H AGO

Stephan Jaeger betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Stephan Jaeger of Germany plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Stephan Jaeger of Germany plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

    Stephan Jaeger returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17, 2026. Jaeger looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished 70th at 8-over.

    Latest odds for Jaeger at the PGA Championship.

    Jaeger's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20257067-75-76-74+8
    20247670-71-70-78+5
    2023T5072-70-69-76+7

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished 70th after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Jaeger's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 50th at 7-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Jaeger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-74+7--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-76-7--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT5972-69-67-78-25.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2866-69-67-71-723.955
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT771-72-68-66-782.500
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6275-71-69-78+57.875
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-73+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6769-74-72-70-36.250
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2870-66-69-72-726.500
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT565-75-65-68-15105.000

    Jaeger's recent performances

    • Jaeger has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
    • Jaeger has an average of -0.002 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.233 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Jaeger has averaged 0.182 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100-0.103-0.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.320-0.233
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green190.3330.524
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting640.111-0.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Total880.0210.182

    Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Jaeger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.103 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.7 yards ranks 37th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jaeger has delivered a -0.320 mark that ranks 132nd on TOUR. He ranks 139th with a 62.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Jaeger has delivered a 0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 64th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.09, and he ranks 54th by breaking par 22.86% of the time.
    • Jaeger has earned 257 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 75th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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