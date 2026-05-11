Stephan Jaeger betting profile: PGA Championship
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Stephan Jaeger of Germany plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Stephan Jaeger returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17, 2026. Jaeger looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished 70th at 8-over.
Jaeger's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|70
|67-75-76-74
|+8
|2024
|76
|70-71-70-78
|+5
|2023
|T50
|72-70-69-76
|+7
At the PGA Championship
- In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished 70th after posting a score of 8-over.
- Jaeger's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 50th at 7-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Jaeger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-76
|-7
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T59
|72-69-67-78
|-2
|5.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|66-69-67-71
|-7
|23.955
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T7
|71-72-68-66
|-7
|82.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T62
|75-71-69-78
|+5
|7.875
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T67
|69-74-72-70
|-3
|6.250
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|70-66-69-72
|-7
|26.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T5
|65-75-65-68
|-15
|105.000
Jaeger's recent performances
- Jaeger has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
- Jaeger has an average of -0.002 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.233 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger has averaged 0.182 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|-0.103
|-0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.320
|-0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|19
|0.333
|0.524
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|64
|0.111
|-0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.021
|0.182
Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings
- Jaeger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.103 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.7 yards ranks 37th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jaeger has delivered a -0.320 mark that ranks 132nd on TOUR. He ranks 139th with a 62.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Jaeger has delivered a 0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 64th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.09, and he ranks 54th by breaking par 22.86% of the time.
- Jaeger has earned 257 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 75th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.