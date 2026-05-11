Jordan Smith betting profile: PGA Championship
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Jordan Smith of England plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Jordan Smith finished tied for 39th at seven-under in his most recent PGA Championship appearance in 2024. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with hopes of improving upon his past results in the 2026 PGA Championship.
Smith's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T39
|70-71-72-64
|-7
|2023
|MC
|73-73
|+6
At the PGA Championship
- In Smith's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of seven-under.
- Smith missed the cut at this event in 2023, finishing at six-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Smith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T55
|73-73-72-69
|-1
|9.5
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|69-72-68-66
|-9
|57.556
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T44
|69-69-68-69
|-5
|10.875
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|3
|69-68-72-66
|-9
|190
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-73
|+8
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|71-71-67-68
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T16
|70-70-68-66
|-10
|52
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
Smith's recent performances
- Smith has one top-five finish and three top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished third with a score of nine-under.
- Smith has an average of 0.415 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.321 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Smith has averaged -0.016 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.510
|0.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.322
|0.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|124
|-0.210
|-0.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.276
|-0.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|0.347
|-0.016
Smith's advanced stats and rankings
- Smith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.510 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.6 yards ranked 25th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smith sported a 0.322 mark that ranked 35th on TOUR. He ranked sixth with a 70.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smith delivered a -0.276 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 155th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.61.
- Smith has earned 381 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 60th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.