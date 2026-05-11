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6H AGO

Jordan Smith betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Jordan Smith of England plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Jordan Smith of England plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

    Jordan Smith finished tied for 39th at seven-under in his most recent PGA Championship appearance in 2024. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with hopes of improving upon his past results in the 2026 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Smith at the PGA Championship.

    Smith's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3970-71-72-64-7
    2023MC73-73+6

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Smith's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of seven-under.
    • Smith missed the cut at this event in 2023, finishing at six-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Smith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT5573-73-72-69-19.5
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1669-72-68-66-957.556
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC76-68E--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT4469-69-68-69-510.875
    March 22, 2026Valspar Championship369-68-72-66-9190
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-73+8--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2371-71-67-68-732.556
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1670-70-68-66-1052
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-72+1--

    Smith's recent performances

    • Smith has one top-five finish and three top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished third with a score of nine-under.
    • Smith has an average of 0.415 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.321 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Smith has averaged -0.016 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Smith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.5100.415
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green350.3220.321
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green124-0.210-0.326
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.276-0.426
    Average Strokes Gained: Total550.347-0.016

    Smith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.510 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.6 yards ranked 25th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smith sported a 0.322 mark that ranked 35th on TOUR. He ranked sixth with a 70.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Smith delivered a -0.276 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 155th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.61.
    • Smith has earned 381 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 60th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of the PGA Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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