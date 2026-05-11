Jordan Smith betting profile: PGA Championship

Smith has one top-five finish and three top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished third with a score of nine-under.

Smith has an average of 0.415 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.321 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.