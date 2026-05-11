Garrick Higgo betting profile: PGA Championship

He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 40th with a score of 4-under.

Higgo has an average of 0.027 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.477 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Higgo has an average of 0.186 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.609 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.