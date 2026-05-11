Garrick Higgo betting profile: PGA Championship
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Garrick Higgo of South Africa plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 02, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Garrick Higgo returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Higgo looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 55th.
Higgo's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T55
|69-69-71-80
|+5
|2022
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|2021
|T64
|73-76-78-69
|+8
At the PGA Championship
- In Higgo's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 55th after posting a score of 5-over.
- Higgo has competed in this tournament twice in the last five years, with his best finish being tied for 55th.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Higgo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T67
|70-71-70-72
|-1
|1.920
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T52
|72-69-72-66
|-5
|11.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T69
|71-67-74-71
|+3
|3.100
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|71-71-67-71
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-76
|+10
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T60
|71-71-71-70
|-5
|7.875
Higgo's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 40th with a score of 4-under.
- Higgo has an average of 0.027 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.477 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Higgo has an average of 0.186 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.609 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Higgo has averaged -0.874 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|96
|-0.054
|0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-0.734
|-0.477
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|122
|-0.204
|0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.638
|-0.609
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|160
|-1.630
|-0.874
Higgo's advanced stats and rankings
- Higgo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.054 (96th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.9 yards ranks 117th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgo sports a -0.734 mark that ranks 156th on TOUR. He ranks 159th with a 60.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Higgo has delivered a -0.638 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 158th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91, and he ranks 166th by breaking par 15.45% of the time.
- Higgo has earned 36 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 173rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.