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8H AGO

Garrick Higgo betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Garrick Higgo of South Africa plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 02, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Garrick Higgo of South Africa plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 02, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Garrick Higgo returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Higgo looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 55th.

    Latest odds for Higgo at the PGA Championship.

    Higgo's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5569-69-71-80+5
    2022MC74-76+10
    2021T6473-76-78-69+8

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Higgo's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 55th after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Higgo has competed in this tournament twice in the last five years, with his best finish being tied for 55th.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Higgo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6770-71-70-72-11.920
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT5272-69-72-66-511.500
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6971-67-74-71+33.100
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC77-73+8--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-76+8--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4071-71-67-71-411.375
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC76-76+10--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6071-71-71-70-57.875

    Higgo's recent performances

    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 40th with a score of 4-under.
    • Higgo has an average of 0.027 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.477 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgo has an average of 0.186 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.609 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgo has averaged -0.874 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee96-0.0540.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green156-0.734-0.477
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green122-0.2040.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting158-0.638-0.609
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160-1.630-0.874

    Higgo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Higgo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.054 (96th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.9 yards ranks 117th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgo sports a -0.734 mark that ranks 156th on TOUR. He ranks 159th with a 60.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Higgo has delivered a -0.638 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 158th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91, and he ranks 166th by breaking par 15.45% of the time.
    • Higgo has earned 36 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 173rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

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    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
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    R4
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    -13

    T2

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    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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