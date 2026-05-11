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6H AGO

Si Woo Kim betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Si Woo Kim of South Korea looks on while playing the 14th hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 08, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Si Woo Kim of South Korea looks on while playing the 14th hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 08, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Si Woo Kim finished tied for eighth at 4-under in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Kim at the PGA Championship.

    Kim's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T872-64-71-73-4
    2024MC73-74+5
    2023MC73-73+6
    2022T6071-72-76-70+9
    2021MC75-76+7

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Kim's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for eighth at 4-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT6570-73-71-74+46.875
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT470-68-69-70-11300.000
    April 19, 2026RBC Heritage366-68-66-68-16350.000
    April 12, 2026Masters Tournament4775-73-72-72+416.500
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1070-70-70-67-1167.500
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5073-72-68-76+112.792
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1371-71-71-70-590.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT3468-72-70-69-525.167
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4567-74-72-65-1015.750
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT373-62-66-68-15125.000

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top ten four times over his last ten appearances.
    • Kim has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished third with a score of 16-under.
    • Kim has an average of 0.328 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.466 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has an average of 0.067 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.000 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 0.862 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160.5060.328
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green40.7870.466
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green460.1730.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting132-0.3370.000
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111.1300.862

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.506 (16th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 298.8 yards ranked 118th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Kim sported a 0.787 mark that ranked fourth on TOUR. He ranked 22nd with a 69.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Kim delivered a -0.337 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48.
    • Kim's overall Strokes Gained: Total averaged 1.130 in 2026, ranking 11th on TOUR.
    • He earned 1,380 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking seventh.
    • Kim ranked ninth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.18% and 16th in Par Breakers at 25.11%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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