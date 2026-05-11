Si Woo Kim betting profile: PGA Championship
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Si Woo Kim of South Korea looks on while playing the 14th hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 08, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Si Woo Kim finished tied for eighth at 4-under in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 PGA Championship.
Kim's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T8
|72-64-71-73
|-4
|2024
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|2023
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|2022
|T60
|71-72-76-70
|+9
|2021
|MC
|75-76
|+7
At the PGA Championship
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 4-under.
- Kim's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for eighth at 4-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T65
|70-73-71-74
|+4
|6.875
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T4
|70-68-69-70
|-11
|300.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|3
|66-68-66-68
|-16
|350.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|47
|75-73-72-72
|+4
|16.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T10
|70-70-70-67
|-11
|67.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|73-72-68-76
|+1
|12.792
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T13
|71-71-71-70
|-5
|90.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T34
|68-72-70-69
|-5
|25.167
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T45
|67-74-72-65
|-10
|15.750
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T3
|73-62-66-68
|-15
|125.000
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top ten four times over his last ten appearances.
- Kim has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished third with a score of 16-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.328 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.466 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has an average of 0.067 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.000 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.862 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|16
|0.506
|0.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|4
|0.787
|0.466
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|46
|0.173
|0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.337
|0.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.130
|0.862
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.506 (16th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 298.8 yards ranked 118th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Kim sported a 0.787 mark that ranked fourth on TOUR. He ranked 22nd with a 69.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Kim delivered a -0.337 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48.
- Kim's overall Strokes Gained: Total averaged 1.130 in 2026, ranking 11th on TOUR.
- He earned 1,380 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking seventh.
- Kim ranked ninth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.18% and 16th in Par Breakers at 25.11%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.