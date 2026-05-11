Si Woo Kim betting profile: PGA Championship

Kim has finished in the top ten four times over his last ten appearances.

Kim has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished third with a score of 16-under.

Kim has an average of 0.328 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.466 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Kim has an average of 0.067 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.000 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.