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7H AGO

Shane Lowry betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Shane Lowry of Ireland plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 01, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Shane Lowry of Ireland plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 01, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Shane Lowry returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Lowry looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Lowry at the PGA Championship.

    Lowry's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC73-71+2
    2024T669-69-62-70-14
    2023T1273-67-71-69E
    2022T2370-72-71-69+2
    2021T473-71-73-69-2

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Lowry's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Lowry's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for fourth at 2-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Lowry's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT2372-75-70-65-640.000
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4270-69-67-72-615.450
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3070-69-68-80-135.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2869-67-69-68-723.955
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-73+5--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-73+3--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT270-67-63-69-15208.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2473-68-69-67-741.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT867-69-67-67-18147.500

    Lowry's recent performances

    • Lowry has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
    • Lowry has an average of 0.159 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.066 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Lowry has averaged 0.313 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee560.2000.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.240-0.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green115-0.154-0.145
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.4440.365
    Average Strokes Gained: Total290.7310.313

    Lowry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lowry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.200 (56th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.0 yards ranked 125th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lowry sported a 0.240 mark that ranked 52nd on TOUR. He ranked 27th with a 68.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lowry delivered a 0.444 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranked 40th by breaking par 23.44% of the time.
    • Lowry has earned 511 FedExCup Regular Season points (45th) and posted a 0.731 Strokes Gained: Total average (29th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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