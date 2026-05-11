Shane Lowry betting profile: PGA Championship
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Shane Lowry of Ireland plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 01, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Shane Lowry returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Lowry looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Lowry's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|2024
|T6
|69-69-62-70
|-14
|2023
|T12
|73-67-71-69
|E
|2022
|T23
|70-72-71-69
|+2
|2021
|T4
|73-71-73-69
|-2
At the PGA Championship
- In Lowry's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Lowry's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for fourth at 2-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Lowry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T23
|72-75-70-65
|-6
|40.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|70-69-67-72
|-6
|15.450
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T30
|70-69-68-80
|-1
|35.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|69-67-69-68
|-7
|23.955
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T2
|70-67-63-69
|-15
|208.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|73-68-69-67
|-7
|41.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T8
|67-69-67-67
|-18
|147.500
Lowry's recent performances
- Lowry has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Lowry has an average of 0.159 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.066 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lowry has averaged 0.313 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|56
|0.200
|0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.240
|-0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|115
|-0.154
|-0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.444
|0.365
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|29
|0.731
|0.313
Lowry's advanced stats and rankings
- Lowry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.200 (56th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.0 yards ranked 125th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lowry sported a 0.240 mark that ranked 52nd on TOUR. He ranked 27th with a 68.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lowry delivered a 0.444 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranked 40th by breaking par 23.44% of the time.
- Lowry has earned 511 FedExCup Regular Season points (45th) and posted a 0.731 Strokes Gained: Total average (29th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.